How to make waves in Old Hollywood, the strongest trend that emerged at the 2021 Golden Globes

On the red carpet of the last Golden Globes they literally set the trend. Romantic, elegant and with a retro look, the 1940s Hollywood-style waves have won the hearts (and heads) of countless divas. First of all, Amanda Seyfried, appeared in the spotlight wrapped in her apricot-colored Oscar de la Renta and with a decidedly chic bouncy hair.

Author of his hairlook, the hairstylist Renato Campora that a Vogue UK he said «I was inspired by the beautiful Oscar de la Renta dress worn by Amanda.

And so I created a romantic and iconic style to complete the look ».

The super glamorous waves of the actress are the result of several turns of iron and brush, but not only. To achieve them, as the magazine still reports, Campora began by applying Fekkai Brilliant Gloss Perfecting Crème on damp hair to hydrate and brighten. Then, to add volume, he applied a walnut of Kenra Nitro Memory Crème to lift the roots and protect together before drying with a hair dryer and brush. Then she moved her hair to one side and with an iron began to twist the lengths pinning each individual strand to let them cool.

After removing the beaks and bobby pins she brushed her hair to get a soft look. Then he finished it all off by vaporizing Fekkai Full Brown Volume Texturing Spray to give texture and volume, more Kenra Artformation Hairspray to ensure a long lasting effect.

But Seyfried wasn’t the only one waves-addicted of the Golden Globes 2021. Together with her, Gal Gadot, beautiful with its medium cut sculpted by waves with a retro look and Lily Collins, hyper chic with wavy hair, with a vintage allure.

They followed suit Salma Hayek, who, although with less pronounced wave hair, did not fail to unleash all its seductive power; it’s still Margot Robbie with wavy bob and Anya Taylor Joy, magnetic with XXL lengths and rounded tips.

In the gallery a roundup of ideas from which to draw inspiration for your next wavy look with a retro look.

