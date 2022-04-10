how to make your mobile internet speed much faster

Share

Simply by configuring a series of connectivity settings on your Xiaomi mobile, you can make it go faster.

The operating system of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles, MIUI, has so many functionalities that it is practically impossible to know them all. Even we who tried a few terminals of the Chinese giant throughout the year, we continue discovering new features of the Xiaomi customization layer.

On this occasion, we come to present the latest one that we have discovered, through which you will be able to make the internet of your Xiaomi mobile go much faster. Without further delay, we will detail all the steps you must follow to improve the connection of your Xiaomi And I’ll tell you in advance that none of them includes installing a third-party application.

So you can speed up the Internet speed on your Xiaomi smartphone

If you have a Xiaomi mobile and you notice that its speed when connecting to the Internet is not adequate, you are in the right place, because, next, we are going to explain how you can speed it up without the need to install any third-party apps or disconnect any of the network connections.

Thus, to make the internet of your Xiaomi go much faster you simply have to follow these simple steps:

Access the Settings of your Xiaomi smartphone

of your Xiaomi smartphone Enter the section Wifi

Once inside, click on the option WiFi Assistant

Activate the function traffic mode by clicking on the switch to the right of it

by clicking on the switch to the right of it From the two options that appear below, select extreme mode

Once this is done you will get all network traffic is focused on the applications you have openthus achieving that these have a higher connection speed than the ones in the background. In this way, you will be able to prioritize the use of network resources for the apps that you have open and, therefore, increase the speed with which these applications connect to the internet.

In any case, you should bear in mind that activating this functionality is not recommended if you need the apps you have in the background have a good connection to update.

