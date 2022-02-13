how to manage them in 2022 to avoid sanctions

On the basis of the concrete experience of every day, our Legislator now issues norms which, even in the literal analysis, are difficult to assimilate, especially as regards the extent of the consequences of its application.

In particular, this very often affects both the tax side than that social security from the salary. The norms, then, constantly overlap and, in this way, it may happen that the thread of their main meaning is lost, with the consequence that they then end up in oblivion. A theme that lives this double aspect is certainly that of deductionswhich for each withholding agent represents a sensitive and delicate subject.

This is because it can lead to various issues also related to sanctions relating to the fiscal, social security, single labor book and, more generally, to employee management. In particular, the penalties we are talking about are those concerning the erroneous indication of data in the single work book and those relating to the withholding agent in reference to the compilation of the CU (100 euros for each CU not correctly filled in), to erroneous payments carried out with the F24 form and the incorrect compilation of the 770 form.

In this contribution we will address both issues, analyzing a novelty and a norm which, if not correctly remembered, can risk falling into oblivion.

Deductions for the expenses of unpaid children

Among the many novelties of this period, there is one that perhaps has passed over in silence or, rather, has been little attention. This is the one provided for by Legislative Decree no. 4/2022 where, in art. 19 paragraph 6, provides that: “In article 12 of the consolidated income tax law approved by decree of the President of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917, the following modifications are made: a) in paragraph 1, letter d), first sentence, the following are inserted after the words “provisions of the judicial authority”: “children are excluded in any case, even if for the same the deduction pursuant to letter c) does not apply “; b) the following is inserted after paragraph 4-bis: «4-ter. For the purposes of the tax provisions that refer to the persons indicated in this article, also referring to the conditions set out therein, the children for whom the deduction is not due pursuant to letter c) of paragraph 1 are considered on a par with the children for whom it is this deduction. “”.

Since, evidently, the text in question does not shine for ease of understanding, let’s try to understand its meaning. The text deals with dependent children who do not enjoy deductions. First it tells us that the latter cannot be included in the category of other dependent persons, secondly it tells us that for the purposes of income taxes for individuals in relation to expenses incurred for dependent children, no differentiation is provided in reference to the fact that the single check is or is not due.

This is, in practice, the rule that was necessary to align the texts of the TUIR and the single check.

Management of deductions for employee work

After the universal single check, which has revolutionized the panorama of deductions, the attention of commentators has also turned to deductions for the production of income, ie the so-called deductions for employee work.

This is both because it is one of the few remaining deductions, and because there are some consequences that it is important to remember, given that the text of the law does not express itself in a direct and understandable way on all the consequences inherent to employee income.

We are talking about a deduction that is very often little considered in its effects and that, if not applied correctly, can lead to many problems in the management of the single work bookas well as the employee pay from the point of view of the management of social security and taxable income, with a view to harmonizing the tax and social security bases.

This is article 13 of the TUIR, which concerns the so-called deductions for employee work. This article, in fact, has very heavy repercussions on refund management from the expenses paid to workers and, to make it clear what they are, we will use the concepts that were issued with answer n. 5 of 31 January 2019 of the legal advice of the Revenue Agency to a question concerning parking costs.

Everything starts from art. 51, paragraph 1, of the TUIR where it is established that “Employee income consists of all sums and values ​​in general, for whatever reason, received in the tax period, also in the form of donations, in relation to the work”. Recall that, according to the so-called extended cash principlesums and values ​​in general, paid by employers by the 12th day of January of the tax period subsequent to the one to which they refer, are also considered to have been received during the tax period.

This principle, defined as the principle of all-encompassing of employment income, provides for the total taxability of everything that the employee receives “in relation to the employment relationship”, whether it is euro, goods, works or services. According to the Agency, in fact, the indemnities however denominated (e.g. allowance for holidays not taken, allowance in lieu of transport, allowance for canteen, etc.), including travel expenses (except as provided for in paragraph 5 of article 51 of the TUIR) and reimbursement of expenses (except in the case of of expenses advanced by the employee for operational streamlining, such as purchasing paper, batteries, etc.).

The reason for the taxability of these reimbursements lies in the recognition to the employee of a specific deduction, that is the one sanctioned by article 13 of the TUIR, which is also provided for in function of the “refreshment” of income production costs. This implies, as we have already said, that everything that is paid to the worker, including the reimbursement of expenses, goes to form employee income.

This is an important point because, in general and erroneously, it is thought that reimbursements of expenses, precisely in function of their presumed nature, are exempt. In reality, right after the issue of Legislative Decree no. 314 of 1997 – the so-called harmonization of taxable and fiscal bases – and of the maxi circular 23 December 1997, n. 326, issued immediately after the decree, the income relevance of the reimbursements of expenses paid by employers was specified, excluding only those reimbursements concerning expenses, other than those incurred to produce the income attributable to the employer and advanced by the employee (for example, as already stated, the expenses for the purchase of capital goods of modest value, such as paper for the copier or printer, the batteries of the calculator, etc.).

All this was confirmed by subsequent documents of practice, such as, by way of example, the resolution of 9 September 2003, n. 178 / E, in which it was clarified that do not compete to the formation of income from employment nor the sums not constituting enrichment for the worker (for example, compensation received purely by way of patrimonial reinstatement), nor the disbursements carried out for the sole interest of the employer.

These are the famous categories of emerging damage and loss of profit. In this context, in relation to the expenses reimbursed by the employer on a lump sum basis, it seems necessary to remember that they are excluded from the tax base “only” in the event that the legislator has provided for a criterion aimed at determining the share which, having to be considered referable to the part that is used in the interest of the employer, can be excluded from taxation, as happens, for example, for the rules concerning the use of cars for mixed use.

Therefore, you must pay attention to expense reimbursements, carefully evaluating them impact on remuneration. Returning, in fact, to parking feesused here by way of example, the aforementioned question 5 provides that the reimbursement to the employee of parking costs, as relating to expenses other than travel, transport, board and lodging:

– is fully subject to taxation where the employer has adopted lump-sum and mixed reimbursement systems;

– is among the “other expenses“(Additional to those of travel, transport, board and lodging) excluded from the formation of employee income up to the maximum amount of € 15.49 per day (25.82 for travel abroad), in cases of reimbursement analytical.

