How to Master Pull-Ups – The New York Times

I’ve always liked pull-ups, partly out of spite. In the fitness world, there’s a popular saying that women can’t do them, and I don’t like being told what I can’t do, especially if the reason is my gender. As a teenager, she pushed lawn mowers and hauled wheelbarrows of rocks just to prove that just because she was a girl didn’t mean she was weak.

I love how I feel doing pull-ups: strong, powerful. There is nothing like the feeling of lifting your own body. The pull-ups, or pull ups, they are also beautiful for their simplicity. You don’t need more than a fixed bar and activate at least 12 muscles, from the latissimus dorsi to the glutes. Experts claim that this exercise strengthens the upper body, shoulder mobility and core stability, and also helps improve coordination.

Pulling up is “a wonderful feeling,” described Chilasa King, a weightlifter and trainer at LiftedMBK in New York. “It is a simple exercise that is very difficult to do.”