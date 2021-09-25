How to mine Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies, born more than 10 years ago, have managed to earn a role of such high importance in public attention that they have created a real new kind of market. Consequently, after the famous Bitcoin (i.e. the very first cryptocurrency that was proposed on the international market) many other digital currencies of the same type have been created, such as the Ethereum. Each of these cryptocurrencies has peculiarities that make it unique compared to the others, but all use the same fundamental principle to be able to distinguish themselves from normal conventional currencies: they are not connected to any international bank.

This seemingly simple peculiarity hides the reason for the success of cryptocurrencies, as it allows them to present huge variations in their market price in a few days or even a few hours. One of the digital currencies of this kind that is depopulating in the last period is the Ethereum, which is an electronic money that has been developed to exploit the classic technology blockchain typical of cryptocurrencies, with system integration proof at stake, which serves to testify the actual possession of the coin by its owner.

The role of mining in the cryptocurrency market

Since cryptocurrencies are not linked to any central bank but still use an encrypted system in digital form in order to function, their multiplication of units on the market depends on the practice of mining. In fact, this term means the “creation” of cryptocurrencies through the use of a private hardware system, such as a computer or even a smartphone.

Given the need for advanced hardware and a lot of data processing power in the process in question, the companies that produce these currencies allow their users to be able to mine directly with their devices. Consequently, anyone interested in owning a percentage of digital crypto currencies of any kind can decide to produce them yourself, without necessarily having to buy them from the market on the stock exchange. This represents an excellent earning opportunity for all those who own state-of-the-art hardware systems (such as Nvidia Geforce video cards or latest generation operating systems).

The best ways to mine Ethereum

Since Ethereum is one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies of the last period, investors are often looking for new opportunities to be able to accumulate them in their digital wallet. If you decide to find Ethereum coins through mining, you should look for the best one mining system for this particular coin.

The systems in question allows you to mine Ethereum in a completely passive, using the computing power of its devices to be able to produce the coin. There are some systems that have the goal of unify the mining user network globally, for which the division of Ethereum between the miner (ie the user who uses the mining) and the service provider is guaranteed at a fair and convenient percentage.

It should be noted that once you have obtained a percentage of Ethereum, then you have to sell it on the market to be able to make a tangible profit. Consequently, the value of the Ethereum that is mined depends directly on thetrend of the international stock exchange, for which the price of the cryptocurrency undergoes variations over time that continuously modify its real value at the sale. In order to obtain a real profit on the purchase of Ethereum, you have to wait for the market price of the coin to rise significantly, and then place a sell order: to do this you must rely on the sites of crypto-currency exchange present on the network (such as Binance or Coinbase), but some mining systems also offer their users the opportunity to resell previously mined cryptocurrencies.