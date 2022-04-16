Technology

How to move and copy files from an iPhone or iPad to an SD card

Apple has spent years trying to sell us the idea that with an iPad we can do it all. that from this not-so-small tablet we can carry out our daily tasks as if it were a computer, from professional image editing to even programming.

However, for something to be as useful to us as a laptop, it first has to have many capabilities; among them that of power move and copy files to and from external storage.

Fortunately for those from Cupertino, this is possible from iPad and iPhone. Do you want to know how to move and copy files from a microSD card and vice versa? It’s simpler than you think. However first you will need certain elements to be able to start.

What do you need before starting?

Lightning to SD Card Adapter

If you want to move files between your iPad or iPhone and a microSD card, you will, of course, need a card reader compatible with your device. Remember that there are several iPad models, and some of them have a Lightning or USB-C port. Depending on the model, you will need an adapter USB-C to SDeither Lightning to SD.

In the case of the iPhone it is simpler, and it is that until now all current models have a Lightning port. Just look for an adapter Lightning to SD and you will almost have everything.

On the other hand, if you plan to connect a microSD and not an SD card, you will also need to have a microSD to SD reader. In this way, you can insert the small card in the adapterand later the latter in the aforementioned connector for iPhone and iPad.

How to Transfer Files from iPhone and iPad to SD Card

If you already have everything ready, the only thing you need is to connect everything where it goes. Plug the microSD card into the SD reader, and then the SD reader into the USB-C to SD or Lightning to SD adapter. To finish, plug it into your iPhone or iPad and it should be recognized automatically.

Now, we are going to use one of the most useful, but also one of the most neglected features of iOS and iPadOS. This is the Files app, which will be the nerve center of our transfer operations. To use it, you will need an iPhone or iPad with iOS 11 or higher. If you already have this version or a newer version, the Files app will come pre-installed on your device, so you don’t have to do much.

