How to move channel 501 to 1 on digital terrestrial? The numbering problem

To the 501 of digital terrestrial there is the high definition version of Rai 1. When the channels are tuned and numbered, the decoders and televisions automatically move the HD version of the Rai flagship network to the position in question, which is not easily accessible. How to move it then?

As we have been able to tell on these pages, the keystone is represented by the change to the numbering of the channels on digital terrestrial, which can be carried out in various ways by all decoders and TVs.

In general, therefore, our advice is to open the settings using the remote control of your TV or decoder and then move to the channel configuration section, which on some models can also be found under the name “channel management”. Here you should be faced with the complete list of channels that have been tuned by the device in question: by clicking on the edit button, it will be possible to move it forward or backward in the TV guide. Just bring it to 1 and confirm the change and that’s it.

Of course this also applies to any other channel. Rai also broadcasts Rai 2 (502) and Rai 3 (503) in HD, and you can rely on the same procedure to move them.