How to not appear online on WhatsApp

If you use the settings that WhatsApp has established by default, when you enter WhatsApp, your contacts can see that you are online, and therefore active. But there are those who like to protect their privacy a little, especially in the current era in which we are too exposed with mobile phones and social networks. If you want them not to see you when you enter WhatsApp, there are some tricks and methods that you can carry out.

I don’t want to appear online on WhatsApp

Let’s start with a fact: It is not possible to hide that you are online in WhatsApp in general terms, there is no button in the app to help it. When you open WhatsApp, it appears that you are online. If you close WhatsApp manually when you exit, then you will already appear disconnected to your contacts, and the same after a few minutes if you lock the mobile because you are no longer using the app.

Remove the time of last connection in WhatsApp

You can’t remove the “online” indicator, but you can do other things like hide the last connection time:

Enter the menu: “Settings” Select: “Privacy” Just click on the first option, ‘Last. time’. Here you can choose if you want everyone who has your WhatsApp to see what time you were online last time, just your contacts or no one directly.

Turn on Airplane mode

Airplane mode is a function created especially for when you are flying in an airplane and you do not want to turn off the terminal. This way cancel all incoming and outgoing connections, including calls, messages and the Internet -although there are terminals that allow not receiving calls but browsing the Internet. If you want to check your WhatsApp and not be online, do this:

Completely close the WhatsApp app Activate airplane mode on mobile –Slide your finger on the screen from top to middle to open the shortcuts to mobile functions, and look for Airplane Mode / Flight Mode. Reopen WhatsApp Close it again completely when you’re done Open the shortcut menu again and turn off airplane mode

Block a contact

If you block someone, not only can that person not send you messages or read yours, but they will also not be able to see your profile, status, or the last time you were connected or whether you are online or not.

Using the widgets

We unlock the smartphone and go to the main desktop screen -where we usually have widgets such as the weather forecast activated-. The best thing is that we swipe to the side to be on a page completely clear of icons. Now we make a long press on the screen. In this way we will get different configuration and customization options. We are interested in what you put ‘Widget’. We give and enter. Depending on the apps and programs you have on your phone, more or less pages of Widgets will appear. As they are usually arranged alphabetically, it is best to go to the last one at all, until we see WhatsApp. Now we will see several Widgets and icons within it. The one we are interested in is called WhatsApp and usually occupies a 4×2 space according to Android. Hold it down and drag it to the empty pagesince unlike an app icon that occupies a single square, this widget occupies 4 squares wide by 2 squares high. And that’s it. We already have the WhatsApp widget active and with it our trick.

Replying from notifications

go to Settings of your mobile, look for the gear icon in the menu by sliding a finger down from the top of the screen, or directly on the desktop of the terminal. Scroll down the list until you find the Notifications section Within these look for the option all apps Look for WhatsApp in the list of apps and check that all notifications are activated.

When you receive a WhatsApp message, you will see it reflected on the mobile screen and you can read it either from the notification center or from the mobile lock screen itself. And you can also answer them from there, which means that you won’t have to enter the app to read and/or answer them, and therefore you won’t appear online.

The Popup Window

WhatsApp has several features to notify a user that they have received new messages. And one of them is the popup window, a pop-up window that appears in the middle of the mobile screen when it is activated and you receive a message. This window can appear when the mobile is on, off, even on the lock screen.

But the best thing is its customization, since it can either be activated for all contacts by entering Settings > Notifications > Popup, or only for those that we are interested in seeing without activating the confirmation, which is known as a personalized notification. However, this method works only for phones with Android version 9 or earlier: