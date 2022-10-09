How to obtain Spanish citizenship under the Democratic Memory Law 2022

Now there are more Cubans and Latin Americans of all nationalities who opt for Spanish citizenship with the new Democratic Memory Law. Getty Images

Thousands of Cubans and Latin Americans start the race to apply for Spanish citizenship via the recently approved Democratic Memory Law. Aware that time is money, they rush to find the main documents required to submit the application for Spanish nationality, by choice not by birth, as soon as possible.

Popularly known as the “Grandchildren’s Law”, it allows Cubans and Latin Americans descending from exiles by the Franco regime to acquire Spanish nationality, a law that benefits even the second generation.

In most cases, the search for supporting documents is an arduous task with multiple challenges ahead until obtaining evidence that can only be found in specialized archives. In this sense, the help of specialized organizations and lawyers will be vital.

Everyone knows that this long-awaited Law, which declares the Franco dictatorship illegal and which has been parked for almost the entire Legislature due to lack of political consensus, will come into force shortly after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) after being signed by King Felipe IV. By that time, all applicants must have documentary evidence.

The Cuban beneficiaries and those of different Latin nationalities do not want to miss this unique opportunity because they know that the law is in danger of being annulled because it is not to the liking of the right-wing parties, the Popular Party and Vox, which has already publicly stated that they promise to repeal the Law when they come to power.

Although until its publication in the BOE, it is not known exactly what the required documents are, there is a long way to go to achieve these difficult to obtain documents, since most of the archives were destroyed during the Spanish civil war and many exiled They left the country by boat registered under other names or with their surnames changed in order, due to the circumstances of the dictatorship.

Who benefits from the Grandchildren Law in Spain?

The Democratic Memory Law opens the door to the acquisition of Spanish nationality for the descendants of Spanish citizens who meet one of the three assumptions and, in addition, can prove that they meet the requirements of each assumption, which will be announced shortly. in the BOE.

Not all descendants of Spaniards will be able to become Spanish citizens, say immigration lawyers in Spain. All applicants who are not included in these assumptions will be denied Spanish citizenship.

▪ First assumption: Those born outside of Spain, descendants of Spanish parents or grandparents. That is, being the children or grandchildren of foreigners, who were originally Spanish, who as a result of having suffered exile for political, ideological or belief reasons, or sexual orientation or identity, had lost or renounced Spanish nationality.

They may opt for Spanish nationality in accordance with article 20 of the civil code. And it is necessary to prove these circumstances with documentation.

They are not the children or grandchildren of any Spanish emigrant but the descendants of Spanish exiles who lost or renounced their nationality for those specific reasons.

▪ Second assumption: The sons and daughters born outside of Spain of Spanish women who lost their nationality by marrying foreigners before the entry into force of the Spanish Constitution of 1978.

▪ Third assumption: Nationality for sons and daughters of legal age of those Spaniards whose nationality of origin was recognized by virtue of the provisions of the new Democratic Memory Law and the 2007 Historical Memory Law.

The Historical Memory Law of 2007 allows all children and grandchildren of exiled Spaniards, between 36 and 55, to process Spanish nationality, so that package also included minor great-grandchildren, but not those who had already reached the age of majority at that time.

▪ Fourth Assumption: Nationality for the children of the Spanish brigadistas who fought outside of Spain.

How to get Spanish citizenship by Democratic Memory

There are four main ways to obtain Spanish citizenship by residence, by marriage, by descendants or grandchildren of a Spanish citizen and by choice or through your children. Each of them has different requirements.

▪ All these nationalities under the new law are by option, which allows the children or grandchildren of Spaniards to obtain nationality directly from the consulate without having to have resided in Spain for a year as they must do now.

Until the law comes out in the BOE, the exact requirements are not known.

What is known is that Spanish citizenship by choice or by origin, a foreigner who obtained nationality by the fact that the parents obtained it before or adopted or in the custody of a Spaniard, requires proof of birth certificates.

▪ The process of processing Spanish citizenship is simple and is carried out in the civil registries of Spanish consulates and embassies around the world, depending on your nationality. If you live in Spain, it is carried out in the civil registries of the Spanish domicile.

▪ The first step is to prepare the documents, request an appointment at your consular or Spanish civil registry, submit the application and resolve. After approval, you have to take the oath to the King of Spain and to the Constitution. Finally, the so-called agreement certificate is requested.

▪ There are two years to start the procedures, so you have to start as soon as possible. The Council of Ministers may approve a one-year extension, but it is not yet guaranteed. Thousands of applications for Spanish citizenship are expected to be processed, so immigration experts insist on applying as soon as possible.

For those who want to start the process of nationality by option and recovery from Miami, they should contact: cog.miami.reop@maec.es

Documents for Cubans and Latinos with Spanish heritage

▪ Certificate or personal birth certificate of the interested party issued by the Civil Registry of your country of origin, legalized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with The Hague stamp.

▪ Birth certificate of the Spanish relative.

▪ See if the Spanish parent is registered in the Spanish Civil Registry to obtain a certificate, otherwise birth certificate of the Spanish parents.

▪ In the event that it is a grandson or granddaughter of a Spaniard of origin, the birth certificate of the originally Spanish grandfather or grandmother is the document that usually gives the most headaches because many old civil registries have suffered floods and fires, among others. misfortunes

▪ Certificate of option for Spanish nationality.

▪ Birth certificate of the interested party issued by the Civil Registry of the country of origin, legalized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and stamped with The Hague.

▪ Marriage certificate of the parents or birth certificate of the father or mother who does not have Spanish nationality.

▪ Spanish passport or death certificate of the Spanish parent.

▪ DNI of the country where the Spanish parent resides.

▪ DNI of the interested party.

▪ In the case of adoptions, the complete adoption testimony must be provided together with the adoptee’s birth certificate.

▪ Present originals and copies of everything and remember apostilles in the consular records of the documentation provided.

Records to find evidence of spanish descendants

If you do not find proof, you can go to important official registries and organizations that help Spanish descendants.

▪ The PARES Registry, the official portal for Spanish archives, is one of the most useful for those looking for documents related to exile.

In this file there are lists of all kinds, from the files of embarkation licenses to the Island of Cuba and Puerto Rico (General Archive of the Indies, Spain), foreigners in Mexico or applications for residence permits in the Dominican Republic to lists of passengers and emigrants to different places like Veracruz, Montevideo, Rosario.

▪ In the Registry of the Central Archive of the Spanish National Police you can request a copy of the National Identity Document (DNI) and passport. Also photographs of the Spanish relative, including deceased persons.