The SPID is nothing more than the digital identity that allows us to have access directly from home to the main online sites. To submit any document to INPS, or an online competition application, it is necessary to have it. Furthermore, even for the main requests such as ISEE or DSU, everything is now digitized. Digital identity is depopulating above all to access all the online services of the Public Administration.

Confusing information doesn’t help us

We have made inquiries and the information we have gathered is very confusing and not very specific. They told us that the service is not free or that we will have to rely on an external office that will help us with the procedure. In fact, regional offices have made available some employees who only deal with facilitating us, but we still have to dedicate some time. But what if there was a method that could take away the clutter of making long queues or paying even just 10 euros? We will only need a particular type of document.

How to obtain the SPID with this electronic document in a completely free and immediate way

We assume that you must obviously be of age to complete the procedure. Poste Italiane has made available a completely free service for all those who are in possession of a digital identity card or digital passport. That’s right, if we are the lucky ones who have recently renewed these documents, then we also have the PIN associated with the card. Here’s how to get the SPID with this electronic document and related PIN completely free and immediately. All we have to do is make sure we have the card, health card, email and mobile number at hand. So let’s see how to do it using only our smartphone with a good data connection. We will have to download the Poste ID application on our mobile phone and we can start the procedure.

The procedure

As soon as we open the application it will ask us how we want to register, or what type of document we want to use. Attention, because if we choose a paper document or without a PIN we will have to make a transfer of 10 euros to Poste Italiane. Subsequently it will ask us to proceed with the automatic recognition of our data through the NFC function, which is now present in almost all smartphones. That is a transceiver technology that will allow us to assimilate all the data contained in our digital identity card, simply by passing it over the phone. Afterwards, we will only have to confirm the data collected and accept the terms of use of the service.

After a brief analysis by the Poste Italiane staff, confirmation of the correct activation of the service will arrive via e-mail. The procedure will be completely free and, within a very short time, we will have the answer via email. We can then start using it right away. If, on the other hand, we do not have the digital documents, here is a quick and inexpensive method by going directly to the tobacconist’s.