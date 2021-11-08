How to open a bar in a few simple steps: what you need to know

Open a bar it could guarantee interesting earnings over time, especially if the activity in question is undertaken in a district of a large city or in an area where there is a lot of circulation of people and tourists.

In short, it is true that, although the Italian market may now appear saturated, the opening of a bar could offer great possibilities.

In fact, the bar is the type of commercial activity suitable for those who want to work closely with people. If you approach the entrepreneurial adventure with the right spirit, opening a bar then means finding yourself in a stimulating environment and able to best combine the ideas of those who decide to invest in this business with the needs of consumers.

However, before taking concrete steps to open one, it is necessary to clarify the procedure to follow.

We therefore intend to give below a series of relevant information that you need to know, in order to be able to start a bar in full compliance with the regulations in force.

How to open a bar in simple steps: the reference context

According to the laws in force, the bars are defined as “sales premises for consumption on the spot“. It is true that for some years the licenses that regulated free competition have been abolished. It follows that nowadays the Municipalities can no longer choose the number of bars and restaurants that can be opened in the local area, with some exceptions inherent in general the historical centers of the major cities of art.

We anticipate that the rules set out in the law on what it takes to open a bar pertain to the structure and location of the venue (intended use, square meters, compliance with some urban planning and building characteristics) and to the possession of the requirements for the exercise of the ” food and beverage administration.

It is true that if a person wonders like opening a bar, will have to evaluate in which position to start his own business: better in the center or in the suburbs? There is no a priori right and valid answer: both solutions can be fine, as long as the bar is functional with respect to the needs of the customers.

Those who intend to open a bar will also have to evaluate factors such as the type of furniture, as the choice of a particular color or a specific style will have an impact on the type of customers who tend to enter the premises to use the related services. Obviously, attention to detail, order and cleanliness will have a not secondary importance in determining the success of the business in question.

If one wonders how to open a bar and what steps to take, one cannot fail to mention the need to draw up an accurate business plan. In short, before starting you need to take a pen and paper and deal with extreme care. It is essential to have a detailed idea of ​​the costs to be put into play, of the financing that may be obtained at the beginning.

Other factors that cannot be ignored include:

the number of people who will make up the bar staff;

to the initial budget;

the costs of suppliers, the accountant and taxes.





But we will return to the subject of costs later.

How to open a bar: the reference legislation

In fact, the choice to open a bar involves respecting a specific process, which is traced in the law n. 287 of 1991, relating to the administration of food and beverages. In general, in order to be able to open the business, the provisions of the regional legislation and the local legislation of the Municipality in which the business is located must be applied.

As mentioned above, a few years ago theabolition of the licenses that governed competition. Basically, with the exception of the municipal regulations that regulate the opening of commercial establishments in historic centers, today it is no longer in the power of the Municipalities to decide the number of bars that can be opened in the area, and this is certainly good news for everyone. those who want to throw themselves into this entrepreneurial adventure. The current situation originates in the Circular of the MISE n. 3635 / C of 2010.

Not only that, in order to actually start the bar it is necessary that the place is in compliance with the provisions of the sanitary regulations for public establishments, within the decree of the President of the Republic n. 327 of 1980.



How to open a bar: what are the requirements to be met?

In fact, opening a bar requires compliance with many rules. This is why it is advisable to throw yourself into this entrepreneurial adventure only if you are really motivated and willing to start a business of this type.

On the basis of the regulations in force on the subject, it is possible to summarize a list of requirements to own, to open a bar in full compliance with the law. Here they are below:

have already reached the age of 18;

have completed compulsory school;

choice of a commercial space that has the characteristics suitable for the purpose;

registration with INPS and the Chamber of Commerce (Business Register);

opening of the VAT number;

passing the ICAL course, which allows the qualification for the administration of food and beverages;

certification of start of business (SCIA) at the Municipality – One-stop shop for production activities – which includes the following data: owner of the company, opening and closing times, usability, ASL compliance, plan of the premises and cadastral survey, etc ..;

payment of the SIAE rights for the diffusion of music and images in the bar spaces;

possession of the hazard analysis certificate and critical control points (HACCP), since as the owner of the bar it is obvious to have to deal with food on a daily basis and it is necessary to know which foods, which preparations or which procedures may constitute a risk of food poisoning.

Not only. The law in force also requires the possession of one of the following requirements:

be graduated from a hotel institute;



have attended a course in the administration of food and beverages;

have attended a course in the administration of food and beverages; have carried out on their own, for at least two years in the last five years, the activity of wholesale or retail sale of food products.

have worked, for at least two years in the last 5 years, in a company in the food sector as a qualified employee in the sale, preparation or administration of food products;

In particular, the premises chosen to carry out the activity in question must comply with a series of requirements established by local legislation. Among the valid rules, those concerning the respect of the landscape and historical constraints provided by the municipality; the subject of workplace safety and hygiene. It is also necessary to obtain the fire certification following an inspection of the room carried out by the Fire Brigade.

And that’s not all. In order to be able to display the bar sign on the public street, it is mandatory to ask for and obtain the authorization of your Municipality, while if the interested party wants to sell alcohol or spirits, an ad hoc license must be obtained, issued by the Revenue Agency. .



How to open a bar: what are the costs to consider?

If you ask yourself how much the basic investment is to open a bar, you need to consider factors such as the size of the venue and its location, central or in the suburbs.

The costs of opening a bar can be divided into fixed costs and variable costs. It is true that there are many factors and options, so making a rough forecast on initial costs is not very useful in general. In fact, all costs can be budgeted, but many are variable.

It is true that if the person who intends to work cannot make use of owned spaces, he will have to take into account the costs of the rent, together with utilities and staff (cashier, waiters, etc.).

Among the fixed costs, we have the sums needed to set up the company that will manage the venue. The same also applies to the fulfillment of all bureaucracy and legal obligations.

Variable costs related to machinery and furnishings must also be added up. We refer to refrigerated counters, counters and professional machines. There are cheap versions and versions that can also cost tens of thousands of euros. This is why, especially as regards products such as ice cream, coffee and the like, not a few interested in opening a bar turn to companies specialized in the loan for use of the aforementioned equipment.

In light of the above, the minimum amount to invest to open a bar is not less than About 50 thousand euros. Furthermore, if an existing bar is found, the figure can easily exceed i 100 thousand euros.

In conclusion, a valid alternative to save something is represented by franchising, as it allows you to open the business with a ‘turnkey’ service at not very high costs and being able to take advantage of a solid brand. In these circumstances, the interested party should invest a minimum amount of around 10-15 euros. But it is obvious that what makes the difference is the choice of a serious franchising company, which ensures qualified assistance and periodic training, as well as the supply of furnishings.

In short, if you ask yourself how to open a bar, the answer is that you certainly cannot improvise. Instead, it is necessary to keep in mind the rules of the law and use some precautions that can determine the success of the place over time.