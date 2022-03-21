How to optimize the performance of Android devices?

Over time, smartphones can be slowed down by the accumulation of unnecessary files, which is why it is necessary to apply a cleaning periodically. On The newspaper we show you options to do it

Although smartphones are designed to handle multiple applications and have large storage capacity (depending on the smartphone), these can get slower over time due to the amount of memory consumed, by apps that remain active or the accumulation of unnecessary files.

Among the problems that the devices can present are: low battery performance, application failures (they hang or close by themselves) and little storage space.

In this sense, in The newspaper We make a series of options to optimize android devices.

Photo: Pixabay.

Application Cleanup

Currently, smartphones offer more and more storage capacity, so it is now common to see smartphones with 128, 256, 512 gigabytes (and up to a terabyte) of internal capacity.

However, there are still many Android devices on the market that offer limited storage, so it’s important to make the most of every megabyte.

To clean the applications individually and free up space, the user must perform the following four steps:

1. Open the “Settings” option.

2.Select “Applications”.

3.Open the apps you want to clean and select “Storage”.

4.Select “Clear cache” and “Clear data” to remove temporary data.

In case you want to delete applications that are not used, the following steps must be followed:

-Go to “Settings” of the phone, select “Storage” and then “Applications”.

-Reorder the results by the capacity of each application.

-See what are the apps that take up more space and then eliminate those that are not used.

Delete WhatsApp files

The data stored in the WhatsApp application can also be deleted, since this messaging platform usually stores photos, videos, audios and documents that are transferred between chats.

To delete the WhatsApp gallery, you must access the application reel within the photo gallery and delete it. It is recommended to verify the content you want to keep and move it to the device’s cloud.

Users can also prevent WhatsApp from automatically downloading media content to gallery. For this, you must go to your “Settings”, enter “Data and storage” and leave “No file” selected in download with mobile data, with Wi-Fi and in roaming.

apps to delete garbage

There are multiple applications capable of cleaning and guaranteeing maximum security on mobile devices. Files Go (by Google) is one of the apps with which you can optimize the phone.

After downloading the application, it offers different cleaning options, you can delete applications that are not used, multimedia folders of messaging apps and other elements that could be considered as “junk”.

Users can also use other options like: CCleaner, Clean Master, Power Clean, Droid Optimizer and All-In-One Toolbox.

Google is developing a new feature

On its Android developer blog, the company reported that in 2022 they will launch a new feature that will free up space on Android devices, preventing the uninstallation of applications.

The tool will archive apps so they take up 60% less space. In this sense, the application will be converted into a very small APK to free up memory on the device.

Google indicates that archiving the app will remove parts of it rather than deleting it completely, so the app will remain on the device and can be restored whenever the user wants, preserving the data.

