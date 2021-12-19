how to overcome and live this period in the best possible way

Does party anxiety take hold of you every year? Find out how to eliminate it and make the most of this particular time of year.

The arrival of Christmas brings with it joy, the desire to see who you love, frenzy but also a feeling of anxiety that can depend on various factors and which can be too much for those who are more sensitive. Trying it is in fact not pleasant at all, especially when you find it hard to get rid of it and you find yourself forced to live with it while pretending nothing has happened so as not to worry others.

Fortunately, if it is a matter of momentary anxieties and strictly linked to the holidays, there are several ways to stem them and one of the many is to understand them and fight them firsthand. In this way in fact you will have the best and you will return to feel lighter and without that sense of oppression in the chest. So here are some basic rules for saying goodbye to party anxiety.

Party anxiety: how to say goodbye

Those who suffer from the so-called party anxiety know well how it is an unpleasant condition and which it is often difficult to talk about. After all, this form of malaise comes in most cases due to the judgment of others, of the tests to which we feel put every time and of the expectations that we are always afraid of not being able to fulfill.

It is therefore very important to learn first of all to focus on yourself and not to give too much weight to others. Of course, it’s something that is much easier said than done, but with a little bit of effort you can still put it into practice. And all with excellent results.

Avoid unpleasant encounters. The first rule to follow to remove the anxiety of the holidays is to remember that you are not forced to meet all your distant relatives and friends. If some have a bad habit of being unpleasant and saying inappropriate phrases, then it is best to avoid them and try to make the most of their time. This will avoid the anxiety often associated with fear of the judgment of others. Fear that should not exist and that it could be mitigated by learning to treat in the right way those who wait for nothing but to judge.

Don’t answer inappropriate questions. If you inevitably find yourself forced to meet people who have the habit of asking uncomfortable questions, you can always decide a priori not to answer. No more hesitation then with questions about partners, about pounds gained or about a job or a dream that doesn’t come. Assuming that if you have a way to do this, you can respond to the rhymes by making the other person uncomfortable and having fun with it, sometimes this option is not the most suitable. If so, a good idea is not to answer. You can pretend you haven’t heard, answer another question, or change the subject right away. What matters is feeling good.

Stop fearing food. Another source of anxiety, linked to the holiday period, is that related to food. Many want it but fear at the same time and this is especially true for desserts and elaborate dishes that are only eaten during the holidays. A large meal every now and then will not lead to weight gain and it will be enough to go back to eating as always to resume what has accumulated during the holidays. Better to eliminate this form of anxiety and try to eat healthier, focusing more on quality than quantity and indulging in a jog every now and then.

Let off steam with a trusted person. Having a friend and trustworthy person to talk to about your anxieties can help you make the most of the moment. This means being able to speak ill of those who usually make people uncomfortable, develop action plans and laugh at each other’s fears. Sharing your anxieties is a good way to reduce them, see them with other eyes and make them disappear slowly. In addition, a winning team will be created that will come in handy when needed.

Do something for yourself. Experiencing relaxing moments helps you feel good and feel good removes anxieties. During the Christmas period it is therefore very important to allow yourself some precious time for yourself. This means carving out moments to do something you really enjoy and feel your best. Once inner serenity has been achieved, even what until recently was a source of anxiety will take on a different form. And, most of the time it will spontaneously shrink.

These are just some of the many things that can be done about it. In putting them into practice, however, it is very important to learn to distinguish between momentary and manageable anxiety and the stronger and persistent one. In the second case it is in fact advisable contact a psychotherapist in order to face the problem in a complete and decisive way.

It should not be forgotten that in this festive period you can find yourself involved in the so-called Christmas blues. A form of depression associated with parties and which over time tends to vanish by itself but which is always better to keep under control in order not to compromise your lifestyle.