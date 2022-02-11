how to overcome the break with the movie on Prime

The undergrowth of the American comedy contains a particular vein concerning romantic films. The one that comes from the SNL and then comes to the productions of Judd Apatow or that in the group of independent circuits produces films that combine humor and feelings for unpublished rom-com and that hardly achieve notoriety outside their country. The spread of streaming platforms has allowed the public to know more and more of this type of ironic-romantic entertainment, even ending up in the cinema at times thanks to greater influences and passages to important festivals, as happened and we explain in the review of Palm Springs with Andy Sambeger And Cristin Milioti after the world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

It all starts with a breakup



It appears in the February catalog of Amazon Prime Video films I Want You Backfilm starring the Charlie Day of comedies such as How to kill the boss … and live happily and a sitcom produced since 2005 as It’s always sunny in Philadelphiatogether with Jenny Slate Voice actress of the spicy Netflix animated product Big Mouth and in the cast of films ranging from Venom to On the Rocks.

To complete the cast, some well-known faces are loaned by the actors Scott Eastwoodson of the western legend and still looking for his true path in the world of entertainment, and from Gina Rodriguez protagonist of the series on the mockery of Latin soap operas Jane The Virgin. And let’s not forget the Manny Jacinto from The Good Placewhich after the comedy with Kristen Bell continues its path passing from seriality, as told in the review of Nine Perfect Strangers, up to the film on Amazon.

A group well assembled to compose the typical interlocking story where love and feelings mix and come together in the different characters. It is from a separation, however, that the film starts. Indeed, by two. As at the beginning of another classic of modern American rom-coms, the fun Bed friends with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, the characters are unexpectedly left by their respective partners. On the one hand there is Emma (Slate), engaged for a few months to personal trainer Noah (Eastwood) who cannot see a future for the couple. On the other, Peter (Day) left by his partner Anne (Rodriguez) in what the woman considers a stalemate that the two are unable to cross, as if stuck for too long in an immobile situation of their existence and, consequently, of their relationship. So you became friends, Emma and Peter will help each other to get their exes back and away from their current boyfriends. But much more can come from a friendship, especially if you manage not to keep looking at the past.

I Want You Back: between comfort, indie and romance



With an independent tone, which often distinguishes this type of operation, I Want You Back mix with the desire to get their partners back the evolution that the protagonists undergo within the story.

A man and a woman who, seeing the unexpressed potential in each other, will make themselves better people while initially helping each other in the bad attempt to make break out the couples formed by their exes. Two personalities that are balancing, those of Jenny Slate’s Emma and Charlie Day’s Peter, as incredibly clumsy in being in the world, yet perfectly balanced when it comes to being together. I Want You Back presents a thin narrative that works thanks to the sympathy of its protagonists. A story already written many times, but which entertains those who want to dedicate themselves to a light and hopeful vision of love. What is about to come and not what we try to heal when the time has passed. A simple film to soothe even the most broken heartsthose who maybe still think back to that ex they broke up with, but what I Want You Back he will know how to raise and advise.