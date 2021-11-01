Surely you have often wondered if this is possible pay cash on Amazon, the answer is clearly: “yes”. For some time now, e-commerce has made available to its users a new payment method which goes alongside existing ones, such as vouchers, and which allows you to purchase without using credit and debit cards.

To facilitate the purchase even for those who do not have a card or are not comfortable with online payments, therefore, it is possible pay in cash in the shop. Also if you use the Prime service there will be no additional costs on shipping costs. Here’s how to pay cash on Amazon.

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days

Payment methods on Amazon

Before discovering in detail how you can buy products on Amazon by paying in cash, it is useful to remember all payment methods usable on e-commerce.

The first method of purchase is certainly using a credit, debit or prepaid card based on personal habits and needs. Alternatively, it is possible to pay via prepaid cards for sale in shops or supermarkets – with which it is also possible to join the cashback – or through Amazon vouchers that can be purchased for personal use or as a gift.

Finally, it is good to remember that Amazon never allows you to pay on delivery.

How to pay cash on Amazon

that’s how pay cash on Amazon. In particular, there are two methods: the first is payment with Amazon recharges at the cash desk. This method allows you to pay in cash by simply reloading the balance of the gift voucher at the cash desk.

Then by going to one of the participating points of sale (bars, newsagents, tobacconists) show your barcode or indicate your mobile number to the retailer, or ask for a Amazon reload code (if you choose this method you must know that: it is only available from € 10, € 25, € 50 and € 100, you must keep the receipt issued by the retailer and enter the code on amazon.it/use-codice-regalo). For other methods (barcode or phone number) you can top up your voucher in cash for a value between € 5 and € 500.

This method is clearly usable before a purchase, so in a nutshell you top up and then buy online.

The second method for pay cash on Amazon, on the other hand, it can be used after the purchase of the products and is through one of the 4,300 Western Union shops present in Italy who took part in the initiative.

Loading... Advertisements

To use this method, after choosing the items, at the time of purchase you must select «Pay in cash at the nearest point of sale“. At this point you have 48 hours to go to one of the participating stores and pay your order, showing the code received via email. After 48 hours, the order will be canceled.

To find out which stores accept cash payments for orders placed on Amazon you can find the information here by typing the zip code.

Once paid, you will have, as always, that track the order status and wait for the package to arrive at home or at the chosen locker.

To save on shipping costs we recommend thesubscription to Amazon Prime which allows you to have super fast deliveries, even in 24 hours, unlimited and at no additional cost. Furthermore, with the same subscription it is possible to use other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music or “try first, pay later”. For those who have not yet subscribed to the service, a 30-day free trial is possible.

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days

What can you buy for cash on Amazon

Not all products available on Amazon are purchasable with cash payment. This payment method can be used with standard or express shipping methods if more than 1 day.

If at the time of purchase the Pay option does not appear among those available, it is possible that the purchase is not eligible. Here are the products not eligible for cash payment:

gi Warehouse Amazon items;

items with timed promotions, such as flash deals and top deals;

digital products such as (e-Book, mp3);

subscriptions such as Prime, Prime free trial, Prime for students, purchases made with ‘One-Click’ mode;

Amazon Gift Certificates;

items ordered with delivery within one day or with scheduled deliveries.

How can I make a return or refund if I pay in cash?

Even if you pay in cash at the store, you are entitled to a return and refund, which will be issued in the form of Amazon.co.uk gift card. Just go on my orders and click Return items and follow the indicated procedure.