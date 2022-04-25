How to pay in bitcoin, ethereum or digital dollar?

This search for innovation is not accidental: experts agree that the use of cryptocurrencies helps to strengthen the entire sector -one of the hardest hit in the last two years- and, in addition, it is positioned as an innovative way of paying without having to suffer of some restrictions and taxes.

Chile, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina do not prevent the use of cryptocurrencies for transactions, but they have not presented a comprehensive regulatory framework either.

At the local level, a fiscal control is carried out on the exchanges, which must comply with monthly presentations of information regimes (Resolution 4614/2019 AFIP). In turn, the activity is taxed by Profits, VAT, Tax on Debits and Credit, and in some provinces the tax on Gross Income.

All this occurs in a context in which the Central Bank (BCRA) prevents the purchase of tickets, accommodation, activities and services outside the country in credit card installments.

How much does it cost to follow the Argentine National Team in Qatar?

Some of the platforms to buy with crypto are Servir Viajes, Travala and CryptoAvisos. The latter offers packages to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The “all-inclusive” package (round trip, 13 nights in a 4-star hotel, national team matches and more) is sold for 13,495 Theter, 0.35161542 BTC or 5.31205101 ETH.

Meanwhile, a package to the Madrid Open (round trip flight, hotel, food, travel assistance and entry to the events) costs 4,395 Tether, 0.11453067 BTC or 1.73048528 ETH.

There are also offers for those who want to spend a few days abroad: packs to destinations such as Brazil (Buzios and Salvador Bahia) at around US$745 USDT, or to Cuba (Havana, Cayo Coco and Varadero). But that’s not all: there are agencies that offer rentals in Pinamar, Bariloche and the rest of the country.