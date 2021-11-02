How to peel chestnuts in 2 minutes: discover the infallible trick

If you too can never peel chestnuts properly, here is the infallible trick to peel them in 2 minutes.

The chestnuts are delicious autumn fruits which can be consumed in various ways. Rich in beneficial substances such as vitamins and mineral salts, they do not contain gluten and provide a fair amount of calories depending on how they are cooked.

You can make them boiled, roasted, in a pan but one of the most unpleasant things it’s surely peel them. They are in fact composed of one external peel and an internal skin that often when we cook them roast or in the special pan with holes it remains attached to the fruit. An inconvenience that most of the time risks making us nervous.

Luckily there is a infallible trick that allows us to easily peel chestnuts in just 2 minutes. Let’s find out what it is and how to proceed to simplify the cleaning of chestnuts and enjoy them to the fullest.

Here is the surefire trick to peel chestnuts

Roasted chestnuts are one of the symbols of autumn. Who doesn’t like them cooked on the fire or roasted in the pan if you don’t have a fireplace? Otherwise they can also be baked in the oven. However, one thing is certain. Peeling chestnuts is often a difficult task.

Raise your hand to those who have never had to throw half of the chestnuts prepared in the bin because they are difficult to peel, if not impossible. Especially the inner skin that remains attached to the fruit, is really one of the most annoying things.

Maybe we had a foretaste of our roasted chestnuts up to that moment and when they are finally cooked and we want to taste them, here comes the tile. Chestnuts do not peel, the skin remains attached to the fruit and practically nothing is gained from it. A classic.

Here then is the infallible trick that will allow us to overcome this problem AND to be able to peel the chestnuts in just 2 minutes. All that remains is to try.

First of all it is important engrave the chestnuts in the correct way. In this regard, the secret is to take a sharp knife and engrave them one by one on the rounded part, and laterally on both sides, leaving only a piece not engraved on the back.

We pay attention then by engraving them a take not only the outer skin but also the skin. But let’s try to do not even affect the fruit. While you proceed with this operation, put a boil a pot of water. When it boils, throw the chestnuts inside and let them boil for a few minutes, just long enough to remove the peel.

Remember that we will not have to cook them in water, but our goal is to roast them. So as soon as the chestnuts have opened, we transfer them to the pan with the holes and cook them directly there until they are roasted at the right point.

You will see that the chestnuts will practically open by themselves once we put them in the special pan. Once the we will open in just 2 minutes. Generally putting them in a damp cloth for a few minutes, the chestnuts will open even better.

Thanks to this procedure, however, we can even skip this step, so they will open easily. With this trick we just have to taste our delicious chestnuts.