How to perform the Copenhagen Plank, the best exercise to mark the abdominals | Health | Magazine

The Copenhagen plank is without a doubt one of the most challenging plank variations out there.

According to Men’s Health US Fitness Director Ebenezer Samuel and Fitness Editor Brett Williams, the Copenhagen Plank will provide many benefits for working and strengthening your core, especially if you’re a runner.

How to do the Copenhagen Plank

Normally, when you think about the side plank, you prioritize strengthening your entire core. Copenhagen is a bit different, according to Samuel.

“Because we’re going to work a lot of lateral stability on this board, you’re going to have a lot of effect on the hip. Your adductors and abductors, and both the inner and outer thighs, are also going to be worked in this movement.”

You’ll also notice that it’s actually designed in a position that mirrors a runner’s stride, so be careful about the stability of your knees.

To get started, you’ll need a bench, or better yet, a raised platform that doesn’t have a back. This will allow you to scale the difficulty level of your plank.

Place the upper shin on the bench. You will notice that the closer your knee gets to the bench, the easier it becomes, as you work with less leverage. Move it further out and the lever becomes longer and more challenging.

Hold a strong side plank.

From here, think of a side table. In other words, place your forearm perpendicular to your torso on the ground, that will protect your shoulder, then switch to safer external rotation. Think about squeezing both your shoulder blades and your glutes.

Because this move is creating a lot of tension through your glutes and shoulder blades, keeping your free leg up and in the proper 90-degree position is serious work against core rotation. For runners, this position reinforces the posture you want when running.

A Copenhagen iron will not hold up for as long as a classic board. And since it’s so challenging, it’s best to make this the first move of your basic six pack workout.

Remember the keys to Copenhagen: maintain stability and squeeze your glutes and shoulder blades as you fight rotation in both directions.