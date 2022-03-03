How to play Batman: Arkham games in order not to miss anything

With the release of The Batman in theaters, you want to become the Dark Knight in video games as well. There are many retro titles available, and even more casual experiences such as LEGO Batman can be accessed. However, in recent years, Warner Bros. Games has released a series of games that have not only been a hit with critics, but gamers as well. Do you want to relive the Arkham saga without leaving any detail aside? Pay attention to this article.

Chronological order of the Batman: Arkham games by release date

Order to play the games of the Arkham saga of Batman

Platforms on which they are available

Chronological order of video games in the Batman: Arkham series by release date

What is the order to play the games of the Arkham saga of Batman?

Platforms where Rocksteady Studios’ Batman: Arkham can be played

The Rocksteady trilogy is playable on today’s platforms. That is, currently the games in the Batman: Arkham saga are available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Warner Bros. Games has re-released it in a compilation, although Arkham Origins has suffered worse luck and can only be purchased on its original platforms (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC). All in all, it is backwards compatible on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. An unconfirmed port for Nintendo Switch was recently leaked in a store.

The spin off Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate was conceived for earlier systems, but can still be purchased on PC, while City Lockdown came out on iOS and Android mobiles. To enjoy Arkham VR you need to have virtual reality headsets, either on PS4/PS5 (PlayStation VR) or on PC.

Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009, a third-person action game that originally came out on Xbox 360 and PS3, while the PC version was released only a few months later. In this title, we enter the heart of the Gotham asylum to face the most powerful villains in the DC universe. We drive a Batman who has gadgets and tools to infiltrate. The combat, simple to master, adds new abilities as we progress.

The Arkham Asylum Formula was expanded in the next installment, Batman: Arkham City. Gameplay is a very similar game, but some aspects are polished and the world opens up much more, since now it is possible to explore the city of Gotham. This game, which went on sale in 2011, was followed by Batman: Arkham Origins, a product developed by Warner Bros. Montreal and which serves as a plot prequel. Meanwhile, the main studio was working on Batman: Arkham Knight, which was a generational leap. There are other spin-offs that we have not forgotten.

all set for him premiere of The Batman 2022.