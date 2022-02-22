How to play Fortnite on iPhone in 2022

It is possible to play Fortnite on the iPhone and we will teach you how to do it step by step.

Fortnite was removed from the iPhone App Store in 2020 for violating Apple’s rules, and the popular game hasn’t returned to the iPhone since. Both companies are in a deep legal battle that could bring important changes to the Apple platform, however There is still a long way to go before Fortnite returns to the iPhone officiallyif he ever comes back.

Despite this, there is now a new way to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad without much hassle, and that’s thanks to GeForce NOW. This platform has brought the popular game back to the iPhone and we are going to explain it to you step by step everything you have to do to be able to play Fortnite on the iPhone.

Step 1: Sign up for GeForce NOW

GeForce Now is the Nvidia game streaming service that allows us to access many computer games from almost any device with an internet connection. Nvidia’s commitment is to offer the possibility of accessing the games that we already have from anywhere. Like having a remote computer that we can access whenever we want.

GeForce Now offers completely free streaming game to more than 1,000 games that we have downloaded. Although it is true that this option has a limit of one hour. We also have different subscriptions for 9.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros every 6 months. Therefore, these are the first steps you should take:

Go to the GeForce Now website and sign up. On iPhone or iPad go to play.geforcenow.com. At the bottom of the screen on iPhone, or the top right on iPad, tap the share button. Tap on Add to home screen. You will have a GeForce icon as if it were another app on the iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Join the Fortnite Closed Beta

Right now, to play Fortnite on GeForce Now, you must register in the closed beta that they have launched. It is expected that after these first tests the game will be available like on any other platform, but for now you will have to register and wait a few days to be invited to try the game.

To register for the closed beta of Fortnite for GeForce Now you must follow these steps:

You must first have signed up for GeForce Now. Go to the Fortnite website for GeForce Now. Tap on join the waiting list. You will receive a notification when you can play Fortnite.

Step 3: Play Fortnite on iPhone

To be able to play Fortnite on the iPhone you must wait to receive the notification, once you receive it, you can start playing without problems from your iPhone or iPad. In addition, you can connect the controls of your favorite console and play without problems. The iPhone is compatible with PlayStation or Xbox controllers.

Enter the GeForce Now icon. Sign in with your credentials. Find Fortnite in the library and start using it. You must have a good internet connection to avoid performance problems.

7 ‘console quality’ games for the iPhone and iPad

This is the only way to play Fortnite on iPhone right now, we do not have the game available in any other way. Thanks to cloud gaming services, Fortnite has a new opportunity.

Related topics: Games

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!