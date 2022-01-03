how to play, how to win

The Totocalcio is back, with a new ticket starting on January 9th. The games will open on January 4th starting at 7 am and close at 12.15 pm on January 9th 2022. How does the new football pool work? How do you win? The new mode, Agipronews recalls, provides for the division of the scheduled matches into two different panels: the first (consisting of eight events) will include the most balanced matches, chosen from those scheduled between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. In the second, the cartel games will go instead (this week 12), or in any case of greater interest. Here are the matches chosen for the first ticket:

Mandatory: Villarreal – Atletico Madrid; Turin – Fiorentina; Clermont – Reims; Empoli – Sassuolo; Genoa – Spezia; Rome – Juventus; Cagliari – Bologna; Hertha Berlin – Cologne.

Optional: Inter – Lazio; Udinese – Atalanta; Venice – Milan; Naples – Sampdoria; Hellas Verona – Salernitana; Seville – Getafe; Bochum 1848 – Wolfsburg; Lyon – Paris Saint Germain; Rayo Vallecano – Betis; Deportivo Alaves – Athletic Bilbao; Osasuna – Cadiz; Nantes – Monaco.

HOW TO WIN

The game modes decided by the Customs and Monopoly Agency for the new Totocalcio foresee the development of six types of predictions: in addition to the classic 13, you will also win with 11 games, and climb with 9, 7, 5 and 3 matches.

The combination between the events of the first and second panel will depend on the total number of predictions chosen: for example, a three-event ticket (the “Formula three”) will consist of the first two compulsory events in the schedule of the first panel and one of your choice. from the second.

Formula five will instead be centered on guessing the results of the first three mandatory events of the first panel and two optional events of the second. Same mechanism for hitting 7 (four mandatory and three optional events), 9 (six and three) and 11 (seven and four). For the hunt for 13, on the other hand, all eight matches of the “balanced” panel and five to be chosen by the noble one will be predicted.