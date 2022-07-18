Entertainment

How to Play YouTube In Background On IPhone (iOS 13 Or Later) In 2020

Youtube is a fantastic video service that is packed full of music content. Like other video apps like iPlayer and VimeoYouTube can provide great audio entertainment on the iPhone, even if you cannot look at the screen. However, for many reasons, watching YouTube videos in the background of an iPhone or iPad is great, but it’s no longer as simple as just pressing play and then returning to the desktop screen. iOS home. So, in this article, I will guide you on how to play youtube in background on iphone running ios 13.

Meanwhile, most iPhone and iPad users like to play YouTube videos in the background, often to listen to music or listen to a podcast or talk show. For example, maybe you’ve found a great song on YouTube that you want to listen to while playing a game or learning a foreign language, or maybe you just want to listen to the YouTube video in the background while you’re doing something else. .

What you will learn in this guide:

How to Play YouTube in Background on iPhone with Safari (iOS 13)

There are several ways to play YouTube in the background on iPhone and iPad. But here I will show you the best way to play YouTube videos in the background on iPhone and iPad (iOS 13) without installing any web browser or third-party apps. Everything you need to change the Safari web browser, which comes pre-installed, and the default web browser for iPhone and iPad. The reason I chose iOS 13 is that most Apple iPhones and iPads run on iOS 13 or later.

Step 1. Open the Safari web browser on the iPhone or iPad.

2nd step. Type youtube.com in the address bar.

Step 3. Now press the YY in the upper left corner.

How to Play YouTube in the Background on iPhone (iOS 13 or Later) in 2020

Youtube

Step 4. Select Request a desktop website to open the desktop version of YouTube.

How to Play YouTube in Background on iPhone (iOS 13 or later) in 2020

Step 5. Now you are in the desktop version YouTube on iPhone or iPad.

How to Play YouTube in Background on iPhone (iOS 13 or later) in 2020

Step 6. Now search for any video or song you want to play in the background. In my case, I want to listen to Justin Bieber’s song.

How to Play YouTube in Background on iPhone (iOS 13 or later) in 2020

Step 7. After selecting the song, you now need to to play this.

How to Play YouTube in Background on iPhone (iOS 13 or later) in 2020

Step 8. Now go back to the iOS home screen and quit Safari, either by pressing the Home button or with the Home gesture.

Step 9. If the video stops, all you have to do is swipe down from the upper corner to open the Control center then press the to play button.

iMarkup 20200208 193227 min scaled

Step 10. Even you can also play YouTube videos on the lock screen.

20200208 192656 min

You can also use the lock screen controls to pause or resume a video when the device is locked. However, when following the steps above, you should keep in mind that this is a workaround; we tried several times on our iOS devices. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. Don’t lose patience if things don’t go according to your plans. For two to three times you can keep following the above method and you will be successful.

Extra Tips: Play YouTube in the Background on iPhone and iPad Using Dolphin Browser

If the above method doesn’t work, you can use Dolphin web browser to play YouTube videos in the background on your iPhone and iPad running iOS 13 and iOS 12.

Step 1. To download and install the Dolphin web browser app on your iPhone and iPad, then launch it.

2nd step. Type youtube.com in the address bar and select a video you want to play and press the play button.

Step 3. Now press the House button, and the video will stop automatically.

Step 4. Swipe up from bottom to top iOS12 and swipe down on iOS 13 to bring Control center.

Step 5. Tap the To play button, and your video will resume.

Conclusion

That’s it! This article was about playing YouTube in the background on iPhone and iPad. In this guide, I have shown you two different ways to play YouTube videos on iPhone and iPad.

