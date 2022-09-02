How to pluck your eyebrows? Techniques and tips for the process

Drinking water, applying a growth serum and applying natural oils are techniques that can help your eyebrows grow.

Among the most common practices in the beauty routine of men and women, is the Eyebrow waxingwhich seeks to improve the appearance and symmetry of this part of the face that, in recent years, has become so important in fashion trends.

Personalities such as Cara Delevingne, Frida Kahlo and Lily Collins, have been some of the most outstanding for their remarkable eyebrows that are a characteristic part of their face and the undoubted mark they leave on the development of trends worldwide.

For this reason, we will leave you with some tips so that keeping your eyebrows aligned and with the necessary care does not become an impossible task to do.

The perfect shape according to your face type

Like many other aspects of makeup, eyebrow waxing depends on the type of face you have, because from there some of the most appropriate advice is given so that your eyebrows complement your face very well.

Round faces: The recommended thing for this type of face is to let the final line of the eyebrow be straight and with that, it gives a feeling that your face is longer.

Oval faces: They have the option of choosing the shape they prefer, always being subtle with the decisions or the changes that they want to make. This type of face allows for a greater variety of shapes and lengths.

Long faces: You can try flat, horizontal brows with a subtle downward curve. This will have the effect of shortening your face.

Square faces: Angled and arched eyebrows are good for balancing your face.

Heart-shaped faces: With curved eyebrows and a slight angle, your face can have more harmony.

Techniques for plucking your eyebrows

Eyebrow tweezing: This is the traditional and most effective way, since it allows the hair to be removed from the root. Although for people who have overly bushy eyebrows it is a more extensive and time-consuming process, it is still the most precise.

Waxing eyebrows: Wax is useful to use for larger areas of the face such as between the eyebrows or the upper part of the lips, however, it is also functional for the eyebrows. This technique requires the greatest possible precision and the necessary care not to cause burns.

Eyebrow hair removal with depilatory cream: A quick and painless alternative, but it does not bring such long-lasting results, since it does not cut the hair from the root.

Eyebrow threading: The latter allows you to model the eyebrows with precision, however, it is recommended that it be done through specialized medical centers so that the result is as expected and the process less painful.

How to grow eyebrows?

The makeup brand Maybelline recommends little tricks to put into practice on a daily basis:

1. Use natural oils that provide vitamins to the root of your eyebrows. The olive, coconut, castor, or almond oil They are a pretty efficient option.

two. Drinking water It also provides great benefits that will be reflected not only in your eyebrows but in your entire body.

3. Stop waxing for a reasonable time. Although it will take a while to see results, it is somewhat effective.

