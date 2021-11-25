How to prepare dehydrated mandarin peels, powerful natural anti-inflammatory full of vitamin C.

Did you know that the dehydrated mandarin peel is a great resource, full of health benefits? Citrus peels can be reused in a thousand ways, in the kitchen or to make our home more fragrant and welcoming.

What matters is to choose organic and untreated fruits, especially if we have to use the peels for nutrition and health.

Prepare the dehydrated mandarin peels

Preparing dehydrated mandarin peels is very simple. It is enough to peel the tangerines carefully. Then you will dehydrate them by placing them next to a radiator or to a stove, low temperature oven or while cooking other foods, or otherwise thanks to a dryer. Depending on the subsequent uses, all you have to do is cut them into strips or reduce them to powder with the kitchen mixer. A coffee grinder can also be a suitable tool. Depending on the drying method chosen, it will take approximately 10 to 24 hours to obtain dehydrated mandarin peels. They can be stored without problems for months in one glass jar tightly closed, to be stored in a cool place away from light.

The health benefits

1) Vitamins and antioxidants. Mandarin peels are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, which protect us from the harmful effects of free radicals. Antioxidants help us maintain health for longer and guarantee us a better quality of life.

2) Fibers. The dehydrated mandarin peels they are rich in fiber that help ours intestine in making their movements in a regular way. In addition, fiber contributes to lowering cholesterol and blood sugar levels. They can help prevent heart problems and colon cancer. The benefits of dehydrated mandarin peels against cholesterol have attracted the attention of experts from the US Department of Agriculture, who made them the subject of study in collaboration with a group of Canadian researchers.

3) Anti-inflammatory. They are a real natural anti-inflammatory. Their beneficial properties they are considered useful for preventing the aging of our organism, inflammation and the onset of serious diseases. All, of course, accompanied by a healthy and balanced diet, rich in fruit, vegetables, legumes and grains.

How to use them in the kitchen

Some simple ideas for using citrus peels in cooking involve preparing both sweet and savory recipes. The dehydrated citrus peels are a real one magic powder for flavor every type of dessert, from cakes, biscuits, puddings, to creams for filling, not to mention drinks. They perfectly replace the vials of flavorings for sweets and small quantities are enough to obtain a delicious scent. They are also suitable for seasoning dishes such as fruit salads or mixed seasonal salads, but also in stews and in the preparation of accompanying sauces for main courses.

Natural cosmetics and potpourri

You can use the dehydrated mandarin peels for the preparation of your own homemade natural cosmetics. They will be used to give a good scent to creams for hands, face and body. Plus, the magic powder made from dehydrated tangerine peels is great for one scrub delicate to dedicate to the face or body, alone or in addition to other ingredients, such as sugar or almond flour. They are fabulous moles potpourri for perfume the rooms of the home they wardrobes.

Herbal tea with dehydrated mandarin peels

One of the most interesting uses for dehydrated mandarin peels is in ppreparation of a herbal tea rich in health benefits. After allowing the tangerine peels to dry naturally, and after having cut them into small pieces, pour them two teaspoons in a cup, fill it with boiling water and leave to infuse for a couple of minutes. Then strain, let it cool and enjoy the drink. As for the dehydrated tangerine peels in dust, you can add them in small quantities in the preparation of yours you habitual or other herbal teas, such as natural flavoring citrus-flavored.

