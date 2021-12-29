how to prepare for January 3rd

30

























There are now very few days to go January 3, 2022, the day in which the next technical step of the switch off to the new DTT second generation DVB-T2. Step that, at the moment, concerns only 8 Regions of Northern Italy (but it has already been carried out in Sardinia too, between mid-November and early December).









In these Regions, which have several million inhabitants, many television channels starting from 3 January will change, at the same time, both the frequency and the encoding of transmission, with the latter that will pass from Mpeg-2 to Mpeg-4. The frequency change will not be a big problem for anyone, because it will be enough to retune the channels (as long as the TV does not do it by itself, automatically). As for the coding change, however, someone could have a lot of problems especially if they have one at home Very old TV, perhaps in a secondary room such as the kitchen or a cellar. Here’s what changes, where it changes and what needs to be done.

Digital Terrestrial: in which Regions we change

The transition from the old Mpeg-2 to the newer Mpeg-4 will take place, gradually, throughout Italy by the end of 2022 but this step concerns only 8 Northern Regions:

Valle d’Aosta

Piedmont

Liguria

Lombardy

Trentino Alto Adige

Veneto

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Emilia Romagna

In these areas, in the period from January 3 to March 15 2022, the television broadcasters that transmit the signal on a frequency included in the now famous “700 band“They will have to free up the frequency. These frequencies, in fact, have already been assigned to the telephone operators for auction 5G.

Not all municipalities will be affected at the same time: the calendar is very detailed, so it is impossible to list all dates of all territories.

Which TVs will have problems on January 3rd

Even before the arrival of January 3, however, it is already possible to know today if there will be problems due to the change of coding. As already explained on the occasion of the transition to MPEG-4 of the first RAI and Mediaset channels, the best way to know is to quick test.

Just try to see RAI 1 HD (channel 501) or Channel 5 HD (channel 505): both have already been encoded in Mpeg-4 for quite a while and, consequently, if the TV and / or decoder allow us to see them then they won’t give us any problem not even in January. If not, to continue watching many channels (especially local broadcasters), it will be necessary change one or the other.

Switch off DVB-T2: TV bonus still available

In recent weeks, the Government has refinanced the TV bonus to help families a change TV or decoder, so that they can continue to see all channels. The 2022 TV Bonus is not reserved only for the Northern Regions already listed, also because by the end of the year the other Regions will also undergo an identical change.

To know all the details on the 2022 TV Bonus, including the possibility for those over 70 to have a new decoder sent home for free, we recommend that you read ours guide to Bonus TV 2022.