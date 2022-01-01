How to prepare for quarantine: expert advice

There Omicron variant gives us no respite and the contagion curve marks an exponential increase. For this reason, you may start to feel surrounded by positive people or you may find that you are in close contact more and more often. It’s still, the positive swab it could be up to you. First of all, do not panic: this new version of the virus spreads much faster than the previous ones, but it has also been found to be less dangerous. Among the main symptoms there would be headache, cough, cold And sore throat. Of course, the fever it cannot be excluded and in some cases SARS-Cov-2 can affect the intestine causing nausea and diarrhea. However, the risk of developing severe manifestations such as pneumonia appears to have decreased.

For this reason, in most cases new patients are positive remain in isolation at home and do not need to be hospitalized. Magazine Healthline asked several experts to make a list of all the things a person should take care of at the beginning of the quarantine. You go from food to medicines, passing through i cleaning products. This is obviously generic advice and designed for patients who do not show severe forms of Covid. As for your specific case, however, you will always have to refer to your doctor basic and don’t venture into DIY cures.

Prepare for quarantine

The contact list

The very first thing to do is make a list of four or five contacts that you know you can call in an emergency. We are not talking about a health problem, because in that case you have to go to the emergency room immediately, but about practical issues related to everyday life. If you miss it a drug, the fridge is empty or you need to carry out an urgent commission, you need to know which friend, neighbor or colleague to call. And they should be notified in time so that they know if and when to be available.

Shopping

Faced with a positive tampon it could be your last thought and instead nutrition is important, especially when you get sick. At the beginning of the quarantine you should take care to stock up on food for at least a couple of weeks. Try to shop online with home delivery, or ask someone to take it home. Yeah, but what to buy?

Junk food, alcohol, and plenty of sweets may seem like a comforting solution at a time like this, but they certainly won’t help you heal sooner. When you contract a virus, it is very important to keep your body healthy and therefore to dedicate yourself to healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables. Dr. Lisa Isde, who runs an online telemedicine platform called Zipnosis, also advises rice, pasta, legumes And dried fruit as a nutritious food that can be stored longer.

And if an animal also lives in your house, don’t forget the provisions for it!

The water

The water it is especially crucial when the virus causes fever or intestinal problems. In fact, in this phase it is necessary to compensate for the loss of liquids and avoid dehydration. Take care to have enough supplies for two weeks, bearing in mind that the amount of water needed by a man is about 3.5 liters, while for a woman it is 2.5 liters. 20% of the total, however, must come from food and therefore above all from fruit and vegetables.

Good hydration also contributes to strengthen the mucous membranes that line the inside of your nose and throat, thus avoiding any irritation due to cough and cold. As Dr. Roy Benaroch of Emory University explains: “In most cases, dealing with a virus means trying to stay healthy as much as possible while the body strives to heal.“.

If you live with other people, reserve bottles or water bottles for your personal use only in order to reduce any possible risk of contagion. Finally, some energy drinks can also be useful, chosen from those designed for athletes and containing a good amount of mineral salts.

Over-the-counter medicines

THE drugs against Covid they are a sensitive subject. We know that monoclonal antibodies are the main therapy, but they are intended for patients who are serious or at risk of complications. If you don’t belong to this category, you can try counteract some symptoms through the over-the-counter medicines that we can all have at home. For this reason, along with the shopping, you can also get some paracetamol to help you lower your fever or painkillers against possible headache. Finally, a cough syrup may also be useful.

Before taking any medicine, always ask your doctor for advice

Before assuming anything, though, always ask your doctor for advice and if symptoms worsen, ask him what to do.

The thermometer

It might seem obvious, but how often do we happen to not find the thermometer just when we need it? Then prepare it in the room where you will be in isolation so as to keep your temperature monitored body and immediately understand if the fever has risen above 38 degrees. In that case, notify your family doctor right away.

Paper towels

Again, don’t run out of handkerchiefs in case you have a cold and above all prefer paper ones. Especially if you live with other people, it is essential to minimize the risk of contagion and disposable they are the safest from this point of view. However, take care to throw them in a closed bin and that they do not come into contact with others, but that you can manage yourself.

The drugs you need to take

If you are in therapy for a chronic disease, such as diabetes, hypertension, a form of asthma, etc. do not interrupt it. First of all because it is important to stay healthy and keep under control those who are also risk factors for complications from Covid. Secondly, quarantine isn’t a good reason to skip your meds. So check that you have enough for your entire period of isolation.

Wipes and sheets

Another way the virus can be transmitted is through the use of objects that come into direct contact with your body, such as the wipes for personal hygiene or the sheets of bed. In the days of isolation, you will have to have your personal set which must then be washed as soon as you return negative.

Detergents

To the shopping list also add soap, hydroalcoholic gel, bleach and maybe some alcohol. They are useful products to stem the possible contagion through the surfaces, even if of course they will not replace the mask that you will always have to wear when you need to leave your room.

Supplements

Alongside medicines and healthy nutrition, help can also come from zinc supplements, of vitamin C And of vitamin D. This is by no means a cure and you will only need to take the recommended dose on the package and keep in mind that ascorbic acid is also found in various fruits and vegetables.

Supplements are not a substitute for medicines, but they help your immune system

The function of these nutrients is to boost your immune system so that it can react more strongly against the virus. Again, the advice is to seek advice from your doctor first.

Help from nature

To mitigate the symptoms of Covid, especially the lighter ones, help can also come from nature. The honey for example it might give you some cough relief while a ginger and turmeric herbal tea it could ward off colds more quickly. These are small tricks that, together with medications and proper nutrition, will help you get back on your feet more quickly.

Source | CDC