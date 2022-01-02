how to prepare for the new rules in 2022

Most likely in the course of the 2022 major world governments will define a regulation dedicated to cryptocurrencies, a factor that can favor its adoption by institutions and companies, which would see their investments in the most well-known crypto assets protected. Crypto laws may also pave the way for the possibility of paying taxes in digital tokens or receiving salary in cryptocurrency, operations that currently present too many risks and uncertainties.

In the coming months, crypto rules could therefore find a solution to several gray areas, however a change of this size can take many cryptocurrency holders by surprise. Nothing to worry about excessively here is a series of recommendations in order not to be caught unprepared before the advent of some regulations on Bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

1. Keep track of transactions

In 2022, in many countries it could become mandatory to disclose the content of their digital wallets in the tax return. In the US, for example, those who invest in cryptocurrencies are already required to declare taxable transactions carried out in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin or other digital currencies, and it is not excluded that similar measures may also be adopted in Europe. In order not to be caught unprepared, it is good to start immediately to keep track of the movements of your digital portfolios, especially if you have registered large capital gains following trading operations.

2. Use monitoring software

If you have numerous wallets and don’t have time to personally monitor each transaction, using a monitoring software of a crypto wallet is the best solution. On the market there are many tools that allow you to store gains, losses and transactions carried out, in such a way as to enable the investor to present complete documentation to the tax authorities. Some monitoring software can also be excellent for performing long-term trading analysis, which is why its use should not be underestimated.

3. Request tax assistance

As with normal tax returns, the hypothesis of requesting the tax is not to be neglected advice from a professional also with regard to the tax return in cryptocurrencies. Tax assistance allows you to have clearer ideas if there are any doubts about the amount of tax to be paid on capital gains in cryptocurrency, but a properly trained consultant can also help make some bureaucratic procedures easier.

4. Know the current legislation well

As is often said, the law does not admit ignorance. In the coming years, cryptocurrency laws may be subject to constant changes, which is why it is essential to keep up to date with the evolution of the relevant legislation. Regulatory monitoring can also be useful for trading purposes, since the adoption of specific measures can favor the fluctuations of certain crypto assets. In 2021, for example, Chinese bans on mining and digital token trading for residents of China affected the performance of Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market. In conclusion, it is recommended to inquire about crypto regulations in order to avoid sanctions and predict market movements.