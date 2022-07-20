How to prepare garlic water to regulate high cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood, and the body needs cholesterol to form healthy cells, but having high cholesterol levels can increase your risk of heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit dedicated to to clinical practice, education and research.

High cholesterol can be inherited, although it is often the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices, so it can be prevented and treated.

For this reason, the Portuguese health, nutrition and well-being portal Tua Saúde revealed that “garlic helps reduce levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood because they inhibit their oxidation, thus reducing the risk of suffering diseases cardiac”.

Thus, to obtain the benefits, you must crush a piece of garlic and add it to 100 ml of water overnight. The next morning, it is consumed on an empty stomach and daily to obtain benefits.

In any case, before consuming the food, the first thing to do is to consult a health expert so that he or she can guide the process and indicate what is most appropriate for each person, since the information given above does not way replaces medical advice.

Additional, because according to Medline Plus, the United States National Library of Medicine, It is essential to reduce the intake of garlic in people with stomach or digestive problems, as it could cause irritation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Additionally, Medline Plus also warns that garlic, especially fresh, could increase bleeding. Therefore, they recommend stopping taking it at least two weeks before a surgical procedure. Likewise, patients undergoing anticoagulant treatment should monitor their consumption, since it can increase the risk of bleeding.

For its part, other ways to reduce high cholesterol is with changes in daily habits, such as:

1. Exercise: new World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes a day for children and adolescents.

two. Lose weight: Reaching a healthy weight can help control cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

3. Drink alcohol in moderation: For healthy adults, this means up to one drink a day for women of all ages and men over 65, and up to two drinks a day for men under 65.

Four. Give up smoking:

Within 20 minutes of quitting, blood pressure and heart rate recover from the cigarette-induced spike.

Three months after quitting smoking, blood circulation and lung function begin to improve.

Within a year of quitting, the risk of heart disease is half that of a smoker.

5. Eat heart-healthy foods: