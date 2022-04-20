How to prevent AI from aggravating inequalities, by Ramón López de Mántaras

After the post-colonial countries of the so-called global south achieved independence in the second half of the 20th century, foreign multinational corporations continued to dominate the economies of these nations by extracting their resources, followed by reselling the finished products to them. African nations. In other words, decolonization did not mean economic independence for these countries, but rather the opposite, since it caused the post-colonial countries to sink into an economic and political situation that was more dependent than ever. It is what we know by the name of neocolonialism.

Neocolonialism is not only still in force, but has increased due to digitization, particularly with artificial intelligence (AI). Indeed, the current large global technology corporations such as Facebook, Amazon and Google generate an almost absolute dependence on their Internet products and infrastructure, which makes it impossible for the global south to decide its own future.

As Sabelo Mhlambi, from Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, very well points out, the main problem is that AI, developed almost exclusively by these large corporations, is based on Western worldviews.

In response to the growing power of tech monopolies, a movement has emerged to decolonize AI in the global South. Sabelo Mhlambi (and other AI, social science, and human rights experts) recently launched the Decolonial AI Manyfesto, a statement intended to capture a wide range of ideas to move beyond Western biases and enable historically marginalized countries to decide and build a decent socio-technical future as we move into the algorithmic age.

But what does it mean to decolonize AI? Artificial intelligence systems are not built or deployed by themselves. They are the result of a set of decisions made by people, from the AI ​​experts who identify the problems to be solved and develop the algorithms, to the investors who decide which applications to finance and who will deploy them and how.

If these capabilities to create and deploy AI are concentrated on experts and investors with a Western world view, then their decisions will be biased as they will not take into account the needs, preferences and goals of millions of people from other nations and cultures who, without However, they will be affected by the global reach of technology monopolies. This is essentially economic neo-colonialism. So when we talk about decolonizing AI, we mean decolonizing the entire process: from deciding which problems to solve to deciding which ones to fund and deploy.

The power of AI lies in the mistaken belief that AI makes rational and correct decisions. Since AI can be deployed on a large scale to automate decision-making, and since most people seem to uncritically trust the decisions we delegate to machines, we end up stupidly giving too much power to AI.

Historically, people have relied on sources supposed to have the “truth”: from the Greek oracles to religions. Religion was, and often still is, a way of justifying appropriating the resources of others by appealing to the will of God. And today, artificial intelligence, with its so-called “correct and rational” decisions, plays the role of a God wrapped in rationality.

Indeed, if we assume that the AI ​​always makes the correct and logical decision, then we can, for example, use it as a justification for decisions to hire or not hire someone for a job, to grant or deny a loan, to jail or release someone. a defendant or even, in the case of lethal autonomous weapons, whether or not to kill someone. We give that immense power to the system and, by the way, we get rid of responsibilities. With the excuse of that power, we now also increasingly rely on artificial intelligence to justify economic neo-colonialism.

AI systems are the result of a set of decisions made by people



Fortunately, initiatives have emerged in Latin America and Africa against this colonization of AI. In Latin America “Tierra Comun” is an important meeting center on the decolonization of data with the aim of gathering resources and promoting activists and thinkers to influence change.

In Africa there is a group called “Masakhane” that has set itself the goal of decolonizing not only AI but science in general. Their goal is to create products made by Africans for Africans, rather than waiting for big tech corporations to create them for them. For example, they are working on developing natural language processing capabilities in multiple East African minority languages.

Some Western universities are also joining this movement to decolonize AI by offering scholarships, organizing workshops and discussions. The goal of decolonization is thus to move away from Western biases by adopting a more realistic view of the world that includes those concerns that the countries of the global South consider relevant and important.

Colonization has never been a question of race or domination per se. The main issue is found in Bill Clinton’s well-known campaign slogan: “It’s the economy, stupid.” It was about continuing to nurture an insatiable capitalism. Racism arose to justify economic greed when the colonizers saw an opportunity to capitalize on the resources extracted from the African continent.

Big global tech corporations are also driven by greed for more and more profit in a world dominated by the clearly unsustainable growth economy. These corporations have too much influence in society and are accountable to no one. And, with their power, they influence the way we all see and experience the world, especially when we experience it digitally. To avoid this, it is necessary to adopt a decolonizing vision, that is, the idea that we can make Artificial Intelligences based on different visions of the world, as expressed in the Decolonial AI Manyfesto.





