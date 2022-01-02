how to prevent and control it

There are ways to prevent high blood pressure disorder and to keep it under control at all times. Let’s see what they are.

There high pressure it is a very common ailment in the population. But it is a disorder that must absolutely be prevented and always kept under control because it could lead to very serious problems. High levels of pressure in the body, with a high level of bad cholesterol, are a real time bomb that can lead to heart attack, thrombosis and stroke.

It is necessary to have constant medical checks, especially if you exceed a certain age. In addition, we must try to take care of ourselves with a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet. These are things you hear every day but it is the reality, this is the only way to keep your health under control.

In the case of high blood pressure and hypertension, there are a number of things that can be done to prevent and monitor the situation with more serenity. Let’s see below what they are.

High blood pressure: ways to prevent and control it

The pressure to be within the norm must be 80 (the diastolic one) and 120 (the systolic one). It is considered too high a level when these two jobs exceed 90 and 140. However, what can be done to keep everything within the norm? Here is the answer:

Cut down on smoking and alcohol : You will hear this phrase repeated very often, but if it is said so many times it is because smoking and drinking are very harmful to many organs. The heart beats, the pressure increases with serious consequences. Quitting is the best choice;

Reduce your sodium intake : salt is the enemy of pressure. Therefore, we must try not to overdo it and try to include in the diet healthy and natural foods and not refined products that contain a greater quantity of salt, sugars and fats;

Increase your potassium intake : potatoes, bananas, apricots and milk are great suppliers of potassium, a mineral capable of decreasing the salt present in the body;

Practice yoga and / or meditation : relax, eliminate stress from the mind and body is essential. Engaging in yoga or meditation will be very helpful in keeping your blood pressure level under control;

Exercise: with this we do not intend to prepare for the Olympics, just a little a day is enough, just a walk, a jog, some exercise that can fortify the heart, make the blood circulate better in veins and arteries.

Following these guidelines is very important for the health of those suffering from hypertension. However, the fact remains that it is absolutely necessary contact your doctor and respect all his indications.