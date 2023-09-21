How to prevent and eliminate lice during school time?

Going back to school means exposing kids to Viruses, infections and other infectious diseases Like lice. During this period, children are more likely to get infected. small parasites, However, there are some ways to stop them And to eliminate them in many other contagion situations.

Association for Health Self-Care (ANEFP) has published some recommendations for parents of children in How to prevent infection and which methods are most effective To eliminate these parasites.

“The first thing you need to know is that lice have the ability to infest almost any type of animal and certainly people, and their infestation is not related to lack of hygiene,” the expert explains.

Furthermore, these parasites They neither jump nor fly, so avoiding direct contact is the key to preventing contagion. Lice also spread more easily Long and loose hair.

If infestation is already present, it is advisable to follow these recommendations for pediculicidal products, remembering to enfeep.

enfp recommends Six Basic Tips Such as checking hair frequently, avoiding sharing hairy items such as brushes or hats, keeping hair up, combing with a fine-toothed or flat brush, disinfecting brushes against potential parasites, and reducing risk Washing bedding at high temperatures to reduce. ,

However, if infection is already present, it is advisable to follow these recommendations pediculicidal products, they recall from Anefp. Some of them are “very effective and safe, such as shampoos, lotions and creams” that are used to kill lice directly. These products should be used for the first time and the process should be repeated after a week.

Other treatments indicated to deal with nits are conditioners that work. write and remove lice, It is recommended to add dry spray with Avoid re-infection.

“And finally, always remember two things: head lice do not spread any disease and, if your children become infected, do not forget to check the heads of people who live with or have close contact with the infected person. are in,” the authors conclude. expert.