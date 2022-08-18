How to prevent heat stroke during exercise

It is difficult for us to face the days in full heat wave. The high temperatures that are projected on our house and, in the worst cases, on our heads make it impossible for us to carry out certain tasks. In a nutshell: we can’t take it anymore with so much embarrassment and sunshine.

The heat waves that have been experienced this summer are the most extreme in Spain since there are records. In these circumstances, dehydration and an increase in body temperature would cause a failure in our thermoregulation mechanisms, causing problems that can become serious. Hence, as Dr. Marco Antonio Strocchia, traumatologist at Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario, warns, “the first thing we have to try is to anticipate and prevent the dreaded heatstroke», and obviously that this does not catch us practicing sports.

For this it is essential to know how to identify the symptoms. The most common are:

· Fatigue

· Headache

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

· Instability

Redness and dryness of the skin

“One of the first symptoms of dehydration can be nausea, which can be confused with gastrointestinal problems. In these cases, we have to try to continue drinking and eating in small doses, to prevent dehydration from advancing and our stomach from closing, making it increasingly difficult to ingest food and drink. This would cause an aggravation of dehydration, “abounds the specialist, who adds that” the greatest danger is to underestimate these symptoms and let the syndrome progress to coma and even death.

To find out how to proceed in the face of a heat wave, in which we find ourselves so tired, we asked Dr. Jorge Huerta Preciado, a specialist in Family Medicine and a member of Top Doctors: «According to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health on its website, problems associated with high temperatures can be avoided and for this you have to drink a lot of water or liquid without waiting for one to be thirsty; avoid alcohol, sugary drinks; Stay in cool places or in the shade and, if possible, spend at least 12 hours in a heated place. In addition, it is advisable to take cold showers or a cool bath if we are at home. Also, if we are at home the best thing is lower the blinds to prevent the sun from directly entering the house; try to keep the windows closed or not open the windows when the outside temperature is the highest; make light meals such as salad, fruit, gazpacho… As the Top Doctors expert tells us, if we are going to be outside, we must try to be in the shade, wear light and light-colored clothing, put on sunscreen, wear a hat and cool and breathable shoes. “As a recommendation, we must also pay more attention to the elderly, the sick and children, who are the ones who are most at risk of heat stroke and who can be more affected,” he recommends. These older people are those who live alone or are very dependent or people who have diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory, renal or who are medicated with anticholinergic treatments, psychoactive drugs, diuretics, beta-blockers… On the other hand, children under four years of age must ensure that they drink plenty of fluids and dress them with light clothes and not leaving them alone in cars that are in the sun or with the windows closed.

Prevent heat stroke during exercise

Dr. Strocchia, from Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario, suggests taking these measures to avoid being surprised by heatstroke while practicing sports:

– Hydrate ourselves perfectly before, during and after exercising with water and also with mineral salts in the event that the duration is estimated to be greater than one hour or the exercise is going to be very intense. “The intake of liquids has to be gradual and in small doses, never in large amounts suddenly, and very importantly, without waiting until you are thirsty.”

– Adapt the exercise to our state of form and, if we are not used to it, avoid the hottest hours and exposure to the sun (central hours of the day, where temperatures are extreme). “Even if you are fit, it is advisable not to make strenuous efforts in very high temperatures.”

– Wear technical garments that help us to perspire and ventilate correctly.

“These preventive measures are common sense, as well as the principle of prudence that must be present whenever we carry out physical activities, especially in nature or outdoors, when we know that we are going to endure extreme temperatures,” insists the expert.

Although you have to pay special attention to temperatures, especially at this time of year, Ignacio Iglesias, CEO of BLNZ (Balanze), points out the importance of doing sports outdoors:

– It’s good for the brain. Outdoor training offers mental stimulation that exercising at home or in the gym cannot, since you will always be surrounded by the same mental/visual walls and stimuli. “Training outdoors you will be constantly changing scenery,” she says.

– Biomechanically more beneficial. It is more productive to do certain exercises outside. For example, if we run in natural circuits, we will find unevenness and irregularities in the terrain that will force us to change the pace of the march and exercise all the muscles, so the training will be of greater intensity.

– biophilic effect. Human beings are believed to have a deep and innate affinity for nature as well as an intrinsic and emotional connection with other organisms and animals. Since outdoor exercise exposes the body’s sensory systems to nature’s multitude of stimuli, it’s highly likely that those innate biophilic human needs are met.

– decreases anxiety. Going to the gym can be overwhelming as it is a new environment, closed, full of people and using material that you know. As Ignacio Iglesias says, outdoors you can eliminate this type of anxiety by exercising in places with a large space, with fewer people and possibly in an environment that you already know.

– It is better for health. “In closed environments, pollution can be more than twice as high as outside, aggravating with aerobic activities and lack of ventilation. Training outdoors in a natural space and away from traffic can also improve mental health and brain function », he concludes and expert.

Guidelines for action against heat stroke

As soon as we notice the first symptoms (tiredness, headache, nausea), we should be alarmed and act. If we react in time, we can reverse the situation, which is why it is important to know what to do in the event of a heat stroke. These are the action guidelines recommended by Dr. Strocchia:

– Place the affected person in a cool place, in the shade and where there is fresh air, lying down with their feet up.

– Refresh the skin and, especially, the head, with moist compresses.

– Drink water little by little, adding salts or isotonic drinks, if available, to also recover electrolyte losses with sweat, such as sodium and potassium, essential for cellular processes.

– We should not drink very cold liquids, quickly and in excess because we could suffer hydrocution or differential thermal collapse, that is, a sudden change in body temperature, which can trigger a reflex inhibition of breathing and circulation, generating an overload heart rate that could lead to cardiorespiratory arrest.

– Remove clothing and massage to stimulate skin circulation that also contributes to thermoregulation.

– Rest between 20 and 30 minutes, at least, to recover the situation.

If there is no notable recovery and the progression towards more serious symptoms continues or we do not have the means to lower the temperature, we have to notify the emergency services immediately.

