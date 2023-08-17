How to prevent injuries in women playing sports? Prioritizing strength and proper nutrition are the basic factors

You are a woman and have been practicing sports for years. You get injured unexpectedly. Because Or you are a woman, you have decided to exercise regularly and you are afraid of harming yourself. How to stop it?

Although women have hormonal and physiological characteristics that may predispose them to certain injuries, Gender is the key to avoiding exercise damage to our ligaments, muscles or bones, This has been confirmed by two experts from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

The main thing is to keep the body strong and feed it properly. Beyond that, it’s positive to know how our menstrual cycle works, to be mindful of menopausal changes, and to know that our hip structure can favor some injuries in high-impact sports. But these factors related to sex are not the determinants.

With all this in mind, experts from the UOC’s Department of Health Sciences offer several tips for women to reduce injuries from childhood to the post-menopausal stage.

girls

“Physical preparation is like the alphabet: we need to know all the letters, no matter what language we speak. With regard to coordination abilities and the technical and tactical aspects of the game, things are going quite well. But if we talk about basic physical abilities, boys and girls need education and physical preparation is not focused on the sport they practice, but on a more basic, general, tissue-focused training to develop stronger muscles and tendons,Raul Ortega explains.

Sports performance experts give as an example FootballWhich is currently trending among girls: “Many girls who have reached the professional level where everything is intense They lack a good physical base which gives them greater resistance to injuries, It also happens in boys, but given the low importance that women’s football received until recently, perhaps it was not taken so seriously and is now being paid for.”,

In fact, one of the typical injuries that can occur in football practice is anterior cruciate ligament rupture, As Ortega points out, few studies have examined a higher incidence of this injury in female soccer players than in males. This can be promoted by greater hip width The position of the femur and the resulting position of the femur. But these studies are not conclusive andPerhaps, better previous physical preparation would have markedly changed the resultsUoC prof explains.

In fact, as Christina Rotlan says, ,Boys and girls who have played a variety of sports during their childhood have better coordination and stamina. compared to other kids who have always practiced the same sport”,

that too since childhood “Nutrition Is Important”continues the expert. “We are what we eat and depending on what we eat, we will have more or less muscles. Diet should be as varied as possible and with good hydrationBefore, during and after the game,

teenagers

When they reach adolescence, Ortega comments, girls must work harder. “Just when sexual characteristics become outwardly visible and growth spurts occur, you can Accelerate strength gain to get strong girls with very resistant, healthy, healthy and very metabolically active tissueswhich allows them to withstand higher intensities later on”,

it’s too much It is important that girls know the phases of the menstrual cycle and see how they feel when playing sports at different times and if there are repeating patterns, such as premenstrual syndrome. As Rotlan pointed out, the menstrual cycle is divided into two phases, with ovulation at the center. “In the first phase, estrogen increases, and its effect is anabolic, ie it promotes the ability to build muscle”, In the second phase, progesterone rises, which has a catabolic effect, destroying muscle tissue.

so, “maybe we It will be easier to adopt strength training in the first phase, as the muscles will recover better,Refers to an expert in women’s physiology. “As far as ligaments are concerned, it looks like we may have more Tendency to self-injure in the days close to ovulation: there are studies that show us that a Higher estrogen levels cause more laxity In case of knee, which may cause strain or sprain”, Description. But, Ortega insists, “Paradoxically, the greater flexibility of tissues can also make them less rigid and less injured”,

In fact, says Rotlan, “There are very few and low-quality studies on this, and we can’t confirm that a certain stage of the menstrual cycle makes us more prone to injury, but we do know that these hormones affect tissues. have an impact on. And we should use this to our advantage, keeping in mind the person-to-person variability.,

women of childbearing age

To reduce injuries during our childbearing years, women should be a priority aerobic and strength exercises, “Just Like Men”Ortega says. Also take care of food and drink. In this sense, the UOC professors recommend “A clear protein intake, because we need it to rebuild and regenerate muscle tissue, and that’s about 1.4 or 2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. Even more, between 2.3 and 3.1, in very stressful periods and low energy availability”,

Accurately, Ortega warns about an aspect of nutrition that commonly plagues many female athletes: the lack of energy availability, “This makes you prone to fatigue, you do not have enough resources to repair your tissues, and you are more prone to injury. Although all athletes are under pressure to eat less because they may lose performance if they gain weight, women have an added aesthetic pressure and I suggest they lose their fear of carbohydrates and food ., legumesThe CerealHe wholemeal breadThe Fruit Wave’s vegetables He points out that they are good sources of complex carbohydrates.

Similarly, Rotalan emphasizes pelvic floor care, which is important for both sexes, though especially in women who have gone through pregnancy and childbirth: “Like any other muscle in the body, the pelvic floor needs to be trained. Daily life is stressful and it affects the pelvic floor, which is like a basket that supports the pelvic organs because of its strength; So it is very important to train him.,

women who no longer ovulate

Women who no longer ovulate have lower levels of estrogen and progesterone and benefit from osteoporosis, “This much strength work becomes important, stretching the bone, stretching it, hardening and reshaping,Ortega recommends.

Furthermore, the UOC professor emphasizes that, with age, tissues become drier and less flexible, and both men and women are more prone to ligament or tendon injuries. it can be reduced to a taking care of the ideal state of hydration and protein and the amount of exercise This is done, with low dosage and low frequency”makes recommendations.

On his part, Rotlan recalls that it’s always important to be mindful of comfort and stress levels: “Rest is the body’s way of recuperating and it is important when you exercise a lot. And stress that persists over time causes hormonal changes. Regulation of our hormonal system may affect digestion, immune system, cardiorespiratory or cognitive abilitiesin other”,

The “myth” of stretching.

We often hear that we have to stretch the tissues of the body. For Raúl Ortega, it is “a myth”. ,From a sports perspective, there is no evidence that more stretching prevents injuries and improves pain. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do stretching anyway, but it isn’t mandatory. And that doesn’t mean traditional stretch is the only way to stretch fabric. That same force work, if you take it over a wide range of work, it stretches the tissue as well as shrinks it and makes it stronger.Description.

In this sense, Christina Rotlan explains “Stretching helps improve muscle flexibility and flexible muscles turn into more dynamic joints”But, “Based on my clinical experience, doing it consciously one day a week and for all muscle groups is more effective than five or ten minutes after running.”,