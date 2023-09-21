How to prevent it and home remedies to adopt

have them swollen ankles This is very common, and can occur for a variety of reasons, some of which may include serious health problems.

When it comes to turning on the alarm, some such reasons come to the fore. infection, heart disease, or pregnancy, Nevertheless, “in most cases, inflammation is caused by injury or swelling”Publishes special portal Medical News Today.

Word edema means swelling Due to accumulation of excess fluid. It is especially common in the lower legs, ankles, and feet. This can be caused by problems like keeping your feet in one position for too long, eating too much salt, and being overweight.

The following conditions can also cause edema: Kidney problems

chronic liver disease

malnutrition or malabsorption

SwellingOn the other hand, it occurs when a person’s immune system reacts against an irritant substance. and may acute or chronic,

Swelling in ankles can occur due to many reasons.

next, Causes of ankle swellingThese include conditions that can cause edema or swelling.

chronic venous insufficiency

Venous insufficiency This is a condition in which the veins have problems returning blood from the legs to the heart, a site of circulation Medline PlusUnited States National Library of Medicine.

And it states that when venous insufficiency occurs over a long period of time (chronic), the walls of the veins become weak, the valves become damaged, causing blood to pool, especially in the legs.

blood clots

Sometimes you can develop a blood clot or thrombosis In any one vein of the arm or leg. It can be deep and require immediate or superficial medical care.

Sometimes the body can compensate for the blockage by letting blood flow more slowly through smaller neighboring veins. Over time, these veins become larger and can drain blood from the organ.

If these veins do not enlarge, swelling and pain may occur in the limb.

pregnancy

body during pregnancy Produces more blood and body fluids to support the fetus evolve.

Edema is a common side effect especially in the third trimester of this phase. It can affect the ankles, feet, legs, face and even hands.

Care is important during pregnancy.

preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a condition danger to life Which can usually happen after 20 weeks of pregnancy, details are given on the site Mayo ClinicA non-profit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research.

condition included Dangerously high blood pressure and protein in the urine, It can cause a variety of symptoms, including headaches, vision changes, weight gain, and swelling.

lymphedema

Lymphedema is a swelling affects soft tissues Of the arms or legs, including the ankles. This occurs due to the buildup of a fluid called lymph. It is mainly composed of White blood cells, which help fight infection.

It occurs when the lymphatic system, the network of tissues and organs that helps the body eliminate infection and keep fluids in balance, is damaged. This can be the result of infection, cancer, and surgical removal.

heart failure

Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump blood as effectively as it should. This can cause swelling, including in the feet and ankles.

Heart failure also affects the kidneys, reducing their ability to remove salt and water from the body.

chronic kidney disease

A person may not experience symptoms until they are in the late stages of the disease Kidney failure or end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

When suffering from it, the kidneys struggle to remove waste and excess fluid from the body, leading to symptoms such as swollen ankles.

hypothyroidism

“Hypothyroidism is a hypoactivity of the thyroid gland that involves insufficient production of thyroid hormones and a slowdown in vital body functions,” explains. msd manualSite of the book of medical advice and treatment first published in 1899.

can do affects muscles and jointsWhich causes pain, stiffness and swelling.

A study published in Journals Medicine Suggests it may be related to rheumatoid arthritis, which also causes painful inflammation in the joints.

medicines

Some medications can cause edema as a side effect. Photo Shutterstock.

Ankle swelling can occur as a side effect of some medications. Some of them include:

Birth control pills and others that contain estrogen.

testosterone pills

Calcium Channel Blockers for High Blood Pressure

In these cases of side effects, it is important Consult a doctor as soon as possible,

diabetes

High blood sugar levels can damage vessels They carry blood throughout the body, causing poor circulation and swelling in the lower legs.

diabetes. High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels.

Uncontrolled inflammation due to diabetes can eventually lead to nerve damage.

When to see a doctor about swollen feet?

A person should contact a doctor if they have:

warmth or discoloration in the swollen area

swelling that gets worse or does not get better

Sudden increase in swelling during pregnancy

History of heart, kidney, or liver disease

How to treat ankle swelling

Of course, to treat ankle swelling, you must first consider what caused it, and then make appropriate decisions.

That said, here is a list of some home remedies: medical news today He can help:

Walking or running is a way to exercise your legs. Photo Shutterstock.

reduce salt intake

wear compression stockings

wear loose pants