How to prevent my WhatsApp conversations from being spied on?

We frequently hear that today many applications that we download in the mobile phones They are insecure, as they expose our confidential information, such as bank details, family details, location details, and even conversations personal.

This has generated companies that develop apps pay more attention to data protection and confidentiality; in this way, WhatsApp It has not been left behind, since it has detected cases of espionage of conversations.

It may interest you: WhatsApp, you can now listen to voice messages even if you change the chat.

Tips to protect your security on WhatsApp

If you are a regular user of this messaging app and you want to keep your privacy safe, you can follow these simple tips:

Set your profile to show only what you want to show. To do this you can enter the application and in the menu select the Configuration section, then you must choose the Account option and then Privacy. From there you have the option to choose who to show your profile picture, your statuses and your personal information, you can put it only to your contacts or to nobody. Each section is configured separately, that is, in the photo you can choose to be seen by everyone, but in the statuses, only your contacts. You decide what combinations to make. Turn on two-step verification. This option is enabled when you enter Settings or Configuration, then click where it says Account and at the end, in the Two-Step Verification section you must put the Activate option. By doing this, at any time or device in which your phone number wants to be opened through WhatsApp, a six-digit password will be requested that you can choose when activating the function. Just try to put a code that you can remember so you don’t have problems later. Activate WhatsApp with Face ID or Touch ID. It works like a security code, but for this it takes the features of your face and your fingerprint. To activate it you must go to Settings, Account, Privacy and this time choose the Screen lock section, where you must activate the Require FaceID/Touch ID option. Block notifications on screen. To prevent someone curious from reading the messages that come to you, you can block the previous content that appears in the notifications. On Android phones, you must enter the Notifications menu, Lock screen and activate the Do not show notifications. On iPhone mobiles, you enter through Settings, Notifications, and there you deactivate visual warnings. Enable backup encryption. This is very important, because if someone has access to the backup copies of your conversations and all their multimedia content, they will not be able to observe anything. You activate it in Settings, Chats and Backup.

For more information, follow our Technology section.