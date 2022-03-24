How to prevent stroke and symptoms not to be underestimated

There are some diseases that leave no way out if the symptoms are not recognized early. Among them is stroke.

Stroke occurs suddenly when blood no longer reaches the brain due to the closure or rupture of the artery. Knowing the symptoms makes the difference because in this disease the time factor is determined. In fact, immediate and targeted treatment based on the type of stroke can save a person’s life and limit the damage.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations for strokes registered in Italy are about 90 thousand. 20-30% of those affected die within a month of the stroke, while 40-50% die within a year. 25%, on the other hand, recover completely while 75% survive with some form of even severe disability to lose self-sufficiency. Instead, hospitalizations for TIA are more than 30 thousand a year.

Stroke, a sudden illness

Stroke, stroke, stroke are terms of a common disease that arises suddenly even in a person without particular health problems. Symptoms can be transient or permanent and worse in the following hours.

Stroke is distinguished in two ways: ischemic and hemorrhagic. In the first, the blood supply to the brain is cut off due to an embolus or clot. In the second, however, the cause is the rupture of the artery and therefore not enough blood reaches the brain. If the blood supply is interrupted for a short time it is called TIA, transient ischemic attack. The difference is in the shorter duration of symptoms which last between 5 and 30 minutes. After a TIA, the person is likely to experience a full-blown stroke.

L’brain stroke it is a serious health problem and is the second leading cause of mortality after cardiovascular disease. This disease is in fact responsible for at least 9-10% of deaths. It is also the leading cause of disability.

The causes of a stroke can be varied. Consumption of salt and alcoholic beverages, people with cholesterol, high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes, obesity, smoking, migraine, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, stress and consequent high blood pressure, eating disorders could be the risk factors for stroke. Even family history

Furthermore, it is a disease that strikes after the age of 55, with greater frequency after the age of 65 with a prevalence of family history.

How to recognize the symptoms

As mentioned, stroke suddenly arises well to recognize the symptoms because a timely intervention can save life and reduce the extent of the damage. Between these:

poor eyesight;

confusional state;

speech problems, but also absence;

loss of balance;

loss of coordination;

crooked mouth;

weak arm;

In the presence of one or more of these symptoms, it is important to promptly call 118 (or 112 in some regions) or go to the nearest emergency room. Even if the symptoms last a few minutes.

Prevention

Stroke could be prevented by adopting a correct lifestyle made up of a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

(The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)