How to prevent the diet you start in September from failing

If in January we stand before a long list of resolutions for the whole year, September is not far behind. With the end of the summer holidays, there comes a time when we stop to think about what we want to do and have so that the entrance to autumn is as prosperous as possible.

We don’t lack the desire to start playing sports -a pending task for most-, but we also plan the end of the year and if we are finally going to start the diet that makes us eat a little better, with fewer calories and where there is more presence of fruits, vegetables and seeds. And it is exactly at this point where we fail again and again.

The reason? We demand and restrict ourselves so much that it is impossible to maintain such a diet over time.

For a purpose like this to work and we get results, we must follow the advice of an expert. In this case, the dietitian-nutritionist Belén Siscar shares the keys:

1. Avoid ‘miracle diets’ and promises to lose 5-10kg in a month, substitute shakes or detox plans to eliminate ‘summer excesses’.

2. Put ourselves in the hands of a Dietitian-Nutritionist to help us establish good life habits and teach us to eat healthy. Putting on a diet without the guidelines of an expert is not a good idea because the expert is the one who knows what our diet lacks (or has plenty of).

3. make changes little by little, set realistic and achievable goals, we cannot expect to change our diet overnight. Otherwise, we can get frustrated when we see that we are not able to achieve everything at the moment, every change requires an adaptation.

4. Follow a custom guidelineWhat works for everyone does not work for anyone. It is important that this guideline adjusts to your tastes, lifestyle, schedules…

5. All change requires a effortuntil we start to see results.

6. Use more indicators, not just the weight. Many times we need to ‘check’ that the changes we are making are working and we focus only on whether or not we lose weight, and this is a serious mistake, there are many other more useful indicators such as energy, good rest, good digestion, the humor…

7. Information is power, work from the Nutritional education. If I understand why one food is better than another or why I am more interested in one type of dish than another, I will make the changes more pleasantly and that information will stay with me forever.

8. Accompany him with physical exerciseto improve eating and exercise habits they have to go hand in hand, as with changes in diet it is important to set realistic movement goals, if we start from a very sedentary point, we can start by trying to walk more in our day to day, go up and down stairs, use the car less…

