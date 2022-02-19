How to prevent your WhatsApp conversations from being spied on

To a greater or lesser extent, the security of our smartphone is a problem that affects us daily and that has computer scientists with the alarm on. It is clear that if the applications we install are not secure, the system is weakened and all our personal data is at risk of being stolen or deleted. But we are the main responsible for our phone and for this we must be cautious and avoid committing small imprudence that in the end we can pay dearly.

Cases in which conversations are spied on WhatsApp (without knowing the code numbers) have been detected for quite some time. For this, you must know these basic guidelines to configure WhatsApp so that your privacy is safe. If you have no choice but to use this application, at least you can customize it according to your tastes and preferences.

If you do not want your conversations to be spied on, you should know these basic guidelines to configure WhatsApp in a way that your privacy is safe

show your profile

In your WhatsApp profile you can show personal information and you may not want to show it to everyone. In order to achieve this, we must go to Settings > Account > Privacy and there you can choose whether to show everyone your profile picture, your personal information, or your statuses. As with the ‘Last time’ option, you can change ‘All to My contacts’ or, directly, ‘No one’. Each item is configured separately, so you can display your profile picture but not your status or information, or vice versa. You can change each option whenever you want.

Two-Step Verification

Activating two-step verification is a very important step to ensure the security of our app. In WhatsApp it is activated from WhatsApp> Settings or Configuration> Account> Verification in two steps> Activate. With this feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp it must be accompanied by a six-digit PIN that you can set when you activate the function.

Protect WhatsApp with Face ID or Touch ID

One of the first functions you have to activate. WhatsApp can be protected by Face ID or Touch ID so that you can enter, so that, even if you leave your iPhone to someone else, you can prevent them from entering WhatsApp to spy on your conversations. To do this you must go to Settings> Account> Privacy> Screen lock and activate ‘Require FaceID/Touch ID‘.

Lock screen notifications

To prevent new messages you receive on WhatsApp from being read through the lock screen of your smartphone, there is an option to hide the content that can be previously viewed from notifications. Typically on Android, this is done in Notifications > Lock screen > Don’t show notifications. On iPhone, access via WhatsApp > Settings > Notifications, where you can disable visual notifications for messages.

app lock

WhatsApp also allows you to lock the application with a password or biometrics. In the iOS version, it supports Touch ID (fingerprint) and Face ID (facial recognition), and you can activate it by going to Settings < Account < Privacy < Screen lock. On Android, go to Settings < Account < Privacy < Fingerprint lock.

Encrypt backups

Finally, this is one of the settings that we should all have activated and that is that WhatsApp allows us to encrypt the backup copies in which all our messages, photos and voice notes sent are stored. Someone with access to that backup could find out everything we’ve sent. You can activate this in settings from WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Backup. Thus no one could read your WhatsApp backups.

If you make sure to follow these simple tricks to the letter, your WhatsApp account will become a much more secure account, preventing third parties from accessing your private conversations.

