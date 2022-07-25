How to process compensation for adverse effects of the vaccine that the Government enabled

The compensation will come from the Covid-19 Reparation Fund, intended to compensate those people who suffer damage to their physical health as a direct consequence of the vaccine

Today the Ministry of Health and the Superintendency of Occupational Risks published in the Official bulletin a joint provision for enable compensation to those people who have registered any adverse effect during vaccination against Covid-19. However, that possibility will have some requirements to be able to process it and it will be the Secretary of Administrative Management of the health portfolio that will determine the sum to pay the person, according to the degree of incapacity derived from the administration of the doses.

Based on what the regulations establish, this compensation will start from the Covid-19 Repair Fund, created by decree and destined to indemnify those people who eventually suffer a damage to physical health as a direct consequence of the vaccine. “This fund is an instrument that is used in various countries and was also established within the framework of the COVAX Mechanism. [para el acceso a las dosis, de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS)]”, raised from the Government.

Then, they detailed that the ministry led by Carla Vizzotti will be the enforcement authoritywhile the Superintendency, through the Medical Commissions, will be in charge of processing compensation claims.

The first article of provision 7/2022 establishes that this compensation will correspond to those who received a vaccine against Covid-19 within the National territory, in the framework of vaccination plan approved by the Ministry of Health, and that “presents a adverse effect about your physical health direct consequence of the vaccine”.

However, it clarifies in its second article that the processing of the compensation claim will require that this adverse event “has previously been notified through the Argentine Integrated Health Information System (SISA) by health personnel who assist the alleged victim or the alleged victim, or who becomes aware of the event”.

Vaccination in the city of Buenos Aires

In the third article, the provision establishes that the studies required by this procedure must be provided digitally through the platform Distance Procedures, within the term required in each case. As the specific reason for this procedure has not yet been created on that website, whoever accesses the site must submit the claim through the option “GENE00558 Citizen Presentation before the Executive Power”in which subject you must enter: “Adverse effects derived from the COVID-19 Vaccine”.

While the realization and the input for the studies that have to be done will be by the person seeking compensation.

Afterwards, the material will be evaluated by the Jurisdictional Medical Commissions, whose acts will be actionable within the fifteen days of your notice to the Federal Court of Appeals that corresponds to the address of the DNI of the person seeking compensation. In the city of Buenos Aires, it will be the National Chamber of Appeals in Federal Administrative Litigation, according to the articles.

The step by step of the process

The event supposedly attributable to vaccination and immunization will be notified by the health personnel who attend or become aware of it, through the platform of the Argentine Integrated Health Information System (SISA) by completing the corresponding file.

The person who is considered affected by an adverse event attributed to the vaccine against Covid-19, which was applied within the framework of the vaccination plan in the Argentine Republic, must submit their request to the Medical Commissions dependent on the Superintendence of Risks of Labor through the Remote Procedures Platform, accompanied by a certificate issued by a medical professional that specifies the diagnosis of the adverse event; front and back of the DNI; and Covid-19 vaccination certificate, which can be obtained through the application My Argentinain the module My health.

For the purposes of using the Remote Procedures Platform and until a specific reason is generated in said system, the interested party must enter their claim through the option “GENE00558 Citizen Presentation before the Executive Power”, in which The matter must state: “Adverse effects derived from the COVID-19 Vaccine”.

The Jurisdictional Medical Commission corresponding to the address that appears in the DNI of the person seeking the compensatory recognition contemplated in Law 27,573 will be competent.

In the event that the claim is presented by a third party, they must prove their character of representative in the terms of article 101 of the Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation and, in the event of the death of the allegedly affected person, their legitimacy in the terms of article 8 ter, third paragraph, of law 27,573.

If compliance with the requirements established in this section is not verified, the Medical Commissions will proceed to reject the application and notify the applicant, ordering the filing of the proceedings.

If compliance is verified, the Medical Commission Administration Management will forward the actions to the Directorate for Control of Immunopreventable Diseases of the Ministry of Health.

The Directorate for the Control of Immunopreventable Diseases will verify if the event supposedly attributable to vaccination and immunization is reported in the Argentine Integrated Health Information System (SISA). If it is not registered, the proceedings will be returned to the Medical Commissions Administration Management, which must inform the petitioner of this circumstance and set a peremptory period of five business days for it to comply with the registration.

Once said term expires, without the interested party accompanying the pertinent certificate, the proceedings will be filed, and the applicant must initiate, where appropriate, a new procedure.

If the event is registered in the SISA, the Directorate for the Control of Immunopreventable Diseases will request the National Vaccine Safety Commission to issue an opinion on the causal relationship between the reported event and the vaccine.

The National Vaccine Safety Commission, in accordance with the available scientific evidence, will proceed to analyze the causal relationship between the event and the vaccine based on diagnostic criteria, temporality and exclusion of alternative causes. To this effect, it may require from the applicant the medical studies it deems pertinent.

Once the investigation is completed, the commission will issue a binding report on the causal relationship between the reported event and the vaccine. Said report will be sent to the Directorate for the Control of Immunopreventable Diseases, who will incorporate it into the file and turn the process over to the Medical Commission Administration Management of the Superintendence of Occupational Risks for the intervention of the competent Jurisdictional Medical Commission.

In the event of death attributed by the National Vaccine Safety Commission to the Covid-19 vaccine, the Directorate for the Control of Immunopreventable Diseases will forward the actions directly to the Administrative Management Secretariat of the Ministry of Health.

In the event that the report of the National Vaccine Safety Commission concludes that there is no evidence of a causal relationship between the adverse event and the vaccine, the acting Medical Commission will prepare the act of closing the procedure and will notify the applicant of the act. . The minutes will have the effects of an opinion for the purposes of judicial review. Once the term to appeal has expired, with proof of the notification made, the Superintendence of Occupational Risks will proceed to file the proceedings.

In the event that the report of the National Commission on Vaccine Safety concludes that there is evidence of causality between the event and the vaccine, the acting Medical Commission will quantify the percentage of disability of the injured party and will notify its decision to the applicant. Once the deadline for appeal has expired, the proceedings will be sent to the Secretary of Administrative Management of the Ministry of Health.

The Administrative Management Secretariat of the Ministry of Health will calculate the amount to be paid as compensation considering the percentage of disability set by the Medical Commission and the provisions of article 8 of Law 27,573 and will notify the beneficiary of the availability of payment.

In the event of death, payment will be arranged to the persons and in the terms indicated in article 8 ter, third paragraph of the aforementioned law, upon presentation of the documentation established for this purpose by the Administrative Management Secretariat. Once the payment has been completed, the Administrative Management Secretariat of the Ministry of Health will proceed with the filing of the proceedings.