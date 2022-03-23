How to protect a Facebook account from hacker attacks

Facebook, an application that a few months ago changed its name to Meta, is a platform that has different forms of use. And although it started as a tool to connect people in different parts of the world, now it has more features.

That is why there is a trick so that people can recover their profile, in case of loss or a hack attempt.

There are few steps that the user has to doon the mobile device, to avoid future headaches and are the following:

Open the Facebook app. Go to the main menu, on Android it is at the top right of the screen and on iPhone it is at the bottom right. Find the settings and privacy tab. Enter the configuration window. Enter password and security. Select the option from 3 to 5 friends.

Already within the last step, the user will be able to choose the contacts he wants (3 to 5) so that in case of loss selected friends receive a code with which the profile can be retrieved.

This is an example showing the process: