How to protect a Facebook account from hacker attacks

Facebook, an application that a few months ago changed its name to Meta, is a platform that has different forms of use. And although it started as a tool to connect people in different parts of the world, now it has more features.
That is why there is a trick so that people can recover their profile, in case of loss or a hack attempt.
There are few steps that the user has to doon the mobile device, to avoid future headaches and are the following:
- Open the Facebook app.
- Go to the main menu, on Android it is at the top right of the screen and on iPhone it is at the bottom right.
- Find the settings and privacy tab.
- Enter the configuration window.
- Enter password and security.
- Select the option from 3 to 5 friends.
Already within the last step, the user will be able to choose the contacts he wants (3 to 5) so that in case of loss selected friends receive a code with which the profile can be retrieved.
This is an example showing the process: