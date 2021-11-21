how to protect your conversations

Check a trick to put the lock on WhatsApp. So you can easily secure all your conversations.

Among the big problems of Whatsapp we surely find the cyber security. Indeed the instant messaging application has worked for the past few years protect all private content of all its users. However, safety systems are often not enough, especially for more prudent users. Precisely for this reason many have looked for external solutions to protect your conversations.

Most geeks have therefore found a way to protect their conversations. To do so, in fact, it will be possible to download the application Lock-Applock. Additionally, this third-party app can also be used for Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. In fact this application allows you to lock with a password those apps that contain sensitive information. It will also be possible to use your own Fingerprint.

WhatsApp, an absolute novelty for pc: an update changes everything

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty comes for both Windows that for macOS. The Beta version is already available for download on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp has been completely rewritten from scratch, and in its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.