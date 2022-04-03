How to protect your WhatsApp to avoid hacking

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world to communicate with our contacts, loved ones or friends. But it is also an application that can be spied on, so we will tell you how you can protect your WhatsApp to avoid hacking.

There are hundreds of scams that exist on WhatsApp, such as the recent scam in which they gave you 50 euros for the anniversary of WhatsApp. Today we will show you one of the best ways you can have to protect access to your WhatsApp account as much as possible.

WhatsApp also has an option that allows us to block it with a password or biometric methods from the app itself, but we will show you how you can activate two-step verification to add more security to the app.

Protect your WhatsApp with two-step verification

The whatsapp two step verification It has been with us for a while and you may even have it activated by default. With two-step verification you will have to create a 6-digit numeric PIN. This PIN will help you to log in to WhatsApp when you open it on a new device.

Follow these steps to activate two-step verification for WhatsApp:

The first step will be to open WhatsApp and access the settings by clicking on the dots in the upper right area.

Now you have to click on “Bill”.

Next, you will see the option “Two-Step Verification”.

In the next window you can activate it, deactivate it or add an email to be able to recover your account in case you forget your PIN.

This function will also help you to prevent someone from using your WhatsApp number and being able to hack youin this way you will always be the one who accepts the connection, since WhatsApp will ask you for this PIN randomly and whenever you log in for the first time on a new device.

Add a second layer of security to WhatsApp it makes everything much more secure, but there is still a big problem. Although it is not easy to do, it is possible that criminals can make a duplicate of your SIM card and put it in another device.

The problem is not only that the scammer could enter your WhatsApp, but that they could log in to each and every one of the social networks and websites where you have your mobile in order to do so. So that we can add another layer of security. And thus avoid having to use our number for it.

Authentication apps, authentication applications are one of the safest and most recommended methods that we will have to be able to protect all our accounts. With these apps you can always randomly generate a 6-digit PIN that will change periodically.

Authentication apps

Some most secure, useful and famous authentication applications They may be:

Google Authenticator: It is one of the most used apps to log in in two factors. The only drawback of this application is that it does not have an option to be able to block it with a fingerprint or PIN and that we will not be able to have backup copies either. 1Password: this is an application with which we can have our password manager for everything, in addition, we can enable two-step authentication. Authy: It is without a doubt the best application to enable two-factor authentication, but we can also create backup copies, use different devices and block the app with a PIN or biometrically.

As you have seen, protecting WhatsApp is one of the best ways to be more secure against hacksluckily WhatsApp has several levels of security and is a safe application with which you can talk to your friends and family whenever you want with total security.

