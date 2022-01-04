how to prove 30% of the SAL as of June 30, 2022

Among the most anticipated extensions to the 110% tax deductions (superbonus) provided for by Law no. 234 there is undoubtedly those for single-family homes or rather for beneficiaries pursuant to art. 119, paragraph 9, letter b) of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree).

Superbonus 110%: the extension for single-family homes

Having avoided the extension hypotheses envisaged by the first version of the bill, the 2022 Budget Law made several changes to the provisions for the use of the 110% bonus and among these the postponement of the time horizon for “natural persons” beneficiaries who will redevelop their properties until 31 December 2022 but only on condition that as of 30 June 2022 they have already carried out works for at least 30% of the total intervention.

Superbonus 110% and single-family: the question to the LavoriPubblici.it post

We receive the following question from Marco P. in the post of LavoriPubblici.it “To verify 30% of the SAL at 06/30/2022 to continue the works until 12/31/2022, this SAL at 30% in a demolition and reconstruction (sismabonus + ecobonus) how do I calculate it? 30% of the total amount of the intervention, or 30% of earthquake and 30% of echo? “.

Question we turned to our 110% seismabonus expert, Eng. Cristian Angeli.

Superbonus 110% and single-family: the expert’s answer

Regarding the extension to 31 December 2022 of the 110% deductions for interventions carried out by individuals on single-family buildings, the recent law n.234 of 30 December 2021 states that this is possible “Provided that as of June 30, 2022, works have been carried out for at least 30 percent of the total intervention”.

He therefore uses two very precise and probably not accidental terms: “work” and “overall intervention”.

Therefore, no reference is made to the SALs drawn up by the DL for the purposes of the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit, nor to the amounts referred to in the Sismabonus or the Ecobonus.

This means that it is necessary to evaluate the percentage of completion of the intervention considered as a whole, as confirmed by the text of the response to question n.791 of 11/24/2021, which states “It should be noted that, given the formulation of the law, for the purpose of verifying the fact that at 30 June 2022 at least 60 percent of the” overall “intervention was carried out, this percentage must be commensurate with the overall intervention considered and not just the works anti-seismic “.

Previously, this concept had also been expressed in the response to question n.538 of 09/11/2021 “Finally, as regards the method of determining 30 percent of the facilitated intervention, necessary – pursuant to the aforementioned paragraph 1-bis of article 121 of the Relaunch decree – to exercise the option for the so-called discount on the invoice or for the assignment of the credit corresponding to the Superbonus in relation to each state of progress of the work, it is necessary to refer to the total amount of the expenses relating to the entire intervention and not, as proposed by the Applicant, to the maximum amount of expense admitted to deduction “.

Even in the absence of official clarifications on this point, which would be more than desirable, it seems clear that the very recent legislative text, crossed with the two aforementioned interpellations, requires reference to be made to the total amount of expenses deducible from the contract and not to the amounts admitted as deductions. The literal interpretation of the text would also lead to believe that the percentage of execution of the works (“30 percent of the total intervention”) should result

“carried out” as of June 30, not necessarily paid.

In the opinion of the writer, all this implies that, in the event that the contract includes related or preparatory works for the seismic or energy efficiency intervention admitted to the Superbonus, such as the construction of an access road to the lot, frequent in particular in cases of demolition and reconstruction, the achievement of 30% must be determined also (or only) with reference to them, independently from the others and from the SAL (and payments) necessary for the assignment of the credit.

Example. Tender contract for seismic improvement intervention, total amount 210,000.00 euros of which:

Euro 50,000.00 for preparatory works (roads), excluding 110%

Euro 90,000.00 for anti-seismic works (foundations, curbs, external wall reinforcements, etc.), deductible at 110%

Euro 40,000.00 for finishing works related to anti-seismic ones (drainages, sidewalks, external plasters, etc.), deductible at 110%

Euro 30,000.00 for finishing works unrelated to anti-seismic ones (new bathrooms, interior plasters and floors, etc.), out of 110%.

The percentage of achievement of 30% of the work required to access the extension to 31 December 2022 (in the case of the example equal to 210,000 * 0.3 = 63,000 euros) can be achieved in two (or more) alternative ways:

Method 1, realization of 80% of the preparatory works and of all internal works not related to the anti-seismic ones (0.80 * 50.000 + 30.000 = 70.000> 63.000)

Method 2, realization of the preparatory works and 20% of the anti-seismic ones (50,000 + 0.20 * 90,000 = 68,000> 63,000).

Given the importance of the topic, a clarification by the Revenue Agency, ENEA and the Monitoring Commission set up at the CSLLPP is desirable.