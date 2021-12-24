How to put Santa’s hat on the WhatsApp icon

With a few steps you can replace the official WhatsApp icon that stands out on smartphone screens with one in line with the spirit of the holidays.

With Christmas Eve we officially enter the festive atmosphere, which is why many decide these days to “decorate” their smartphones with themed wallpapers and icons. Among the elements that can be changed to make them transpose the Christmas spirit are the icons of WhatsApp, a messaging app that occupies the home screens of an incalculable number of users: in fact, with just a few steps you can replace the official WhatsApp icon that stands out on the screens of smartphones with a modified and in line with the holidays. To do this, you must first download the modified icons from below. To do it from a smartphone, that’s enough press for a long time with your finger on one of the two images and choose the option to save.

On Android, the easiest way to use these icons is to download an alternative launcher – a program that allows you to customize your home screen in more detail than is normally possible. The most popular and recommended is Nova Launcher, available for free on the Google Play Store. After installing it following the instructions, just find the WhatsApp icon and touch it with your finger for a long time. In the menu that opens, touch the symbol with the pencil to access the icon editing options, then touch on the WhatsApp logo and then on the App Gallery. Finally, you need to access the app used as a photo album and find the images downloaded from above.

On iOS you have to go through the app instead Quick Commands. To do this, first open the app, and then tap the icon with the plus symbol at the top right. From the New Command menu, tap Add Action, then Open the App and finally, after tapping the Choose button, select WhatsApp from the apps presented. By touching the button with the three dots, at this point you need to give a name to the command (WhatsApp will be fine) and choose the Add to home item; clicking on the command icon you can choose the desired photo, looking for it in the phone gallery.