How to put the cutlery on the table and who decides it

“This is eaten with the hands”. A polite but firm invitation from the people in the dining room, a seductive bite to grab with your fingers, and the cutlery at the table are still life of the mise en place. Dumbledore, shining custodian of a ritual gesture that is learned with titanic efforts from an early age, when every nuance of specialization and improvement in the catch of the cutlery is a triumph, the sacred western triad of knife / fork / spoon leaves the theater of experience of the meal, victim of the blaze of rediscovery of the pleasure of eat with your hands. Which does not only concern the inevitable bread but also embraces a growing number of dishes that were previously faced with proper tools, handled with precision by a surgeon and a painstaking patience. In the case of particularly difficult preparations, using the right cutlery is a real challenge. And a guarantee of comedy, widely exploited by the cinema with the hindrance of escargots for Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, the eagerness to tear apart shrimp cocktails in the restaurant scene of Blues Brothers, the assault on the bowl of spaghetti in Misery and nobility. Today, however, thanks to the new bistro formulas e modern trattorias, a kind of free all he put food back in the center of his hands, fueled by the desire to come into physical contact with what we eat. And from the idea, perhaps a tad distorted, that eating with your hands is a guarantee of a closer, more immersive, profound experience of cooking. However, bon ton manuals and style lessons on how to set the table and understand are flourishing meaning and position of the cutlery and juggle the special fish knives (nightmare of any girl who has had some aunt particularly skilled in etiquette), the three-pronged dessert forks and the infinite sizes of the numerous types of spoons. The cult of well-finished appliances – which keep the cutlery from the old style – was a gigantic engine for the development of a mythical cult towards the unbearable charm of silverware, complete with disputes and authentic competitions to win antique cutlery in the markets. The custody of family inheritances handed down for generations tells of a complex cultural evolution: the history of the spoon it is the most ancient, paradoxically it has a close link with the gesture of the cupped hands to drink, bringing the water of the streams to the mouth. The Church later contributed to the simple fame of the spoon, widespread among the ancient Romans in a very different form from that in use today (the shorter handle, the round and not oval concave blade), which used it in the liturgy of the Mass. . The ancient Romans were also the “discoverers” of the infinite virtues of the knife, essential for cleaning animal carcasses in the best possible way and shredding accurate bites of meat and fish, easier to chew. The real revolution in eating utensils, mystery of shapes, prongs and creativity, however, was the fork. Mysterious and seductive tool, as dangerous as a weapon and as handy as a hammer, the story of the fork it marked the real turning point in the cultural evolution of being at the table. “The fork contains the true meaning in the ultimate path of food, she is the witness of the one-way dish-mouth journey, where the work of hundreds of people is revealed. Fishermen, breeders, farmers, veterinarians, people who deal with communication, transport, the world of communication, graphic designers and creatives and finally the transformers: the chefs who will put all these people on their plate “explains the photographer Davide Dutto, who dedicated the exhibition to her NoTools_Fork1, recently exhibited in Turin during the event Very good 2021. A never certified birth and an almost sacred revelation, the first appearance of the fork dates back to the 11th century, when a mysterious and sophisticated Byzantine princess, married a doge of Venice as reported by Norbert Elias in the book The civilization process, he introduced it to Italy: his fork was golden, with two prongs, and he used it at every meal, scandalizing and fascinating entire courts, which slowly began to imitate it. But it took centuries for the fork to cross geographical and cultural boundaries, expanding its range and freeing the hands (at least one) of the need to grab food directly. In the 14th century, things changed thanks to the great supporter and influencer of the Caterina De ‘Medici fork, who exported it to France contributing to its diffusion in Europe. But for the utensil with the prongs to stick into the food, so iconically Western, to really enter the common use of families, it took the peaks of elegance of the nineteenth century courts, which opened a flourishing chapter of history of cutlery at the table: the overcrowding of utensils. The research and the maniacal care of the style at the table, the precious metals and the external influences on the shapes, dramatically increased the number and types of forks, knives and spoons that every rich family absolutely had to show off on social occasions. The sumptuous scenes of the banquets at Palazzo Salina in the film The Leopard by Luchino Visconti are the decadent representation of the reality of the time according to the reconstructive and faithful fiction of cinema. The hyper-specialization on cutlery reached fanatic levels for the public certification of the (financial) status quo of a family, and became the very fragile yardstick to test the effective reception capacity of the landlords. For the ladies of the time, a silver and mother-of-pearl fork could be the viaticum of conquest of high society, but a wrong knife sent them hopelessly to social hell. The new class of the bourgeoisie took polarization to an extreme: on the social front it systematized the “everyday” cutlery in aluminum or iron, children of the industrial revolutions, effectively contributing to the normalization of their use at home or in the canteen. But on the other hand he blew up the capitalism of cutlery, which in the possession of more “good services” marks (the) goes the enormous differences between the social classes, already severely reshuffled after the bankruptcies and failures of the old noble families. The status quo was dictated by the possibility of purchase, not by the secular legacy. Today the history of cutlery, only apparently put aside, has taken the crystalline and crystallizing path between collecting and passion, with the 4.0 addition of well-being: setting the table for the lunch break in smart working or carefully choosing the tablecloth that will color the dinner with friends, has become a symbol of self-care. Thus some nuances of restaurant services were naturally imported into the houses, playing with fine dining between pleasure and fidelity to etiquette, and you return pleasantly to find saucers, glasses and above all cutlery, perhaps already experienced, to which you can entrust your share of food history. “Even a fork has its own history, a personality, a character and a belonging. So I see in her as a person who crosses generations and tells stories of life through her folds, oxidations, wear. In this way she becomes no longer just a ‘ restaurant icon, but much, much more “specifies Davide Dutto. Despite the minimal contemporary trends of the mise en place, in contrast to the explosion of the finishes of the new materials, the best cutlery today they remain a happy bastion and cultural, artistic and creative symbol. And they update themselves to continue telling us.