Long and rainy days characterize the winter months. In addition to negatively affecting the mood of many people, this also negatively affects the laundry.

In fact, during this cold and rainy season drying laundry becomes an almost impossible or very difficult task.

A difficult undertaking, especially for those who do not have appliances such as a dryer or special rooms used for drying laundry in their homes.

Drying the laundry at home, in fact, creates numerous annoyances, first of all that annoying bad smell, which characterizes the clothes when they have not dried well.

Furthermore, drying clothes at home could cause the formation of unsightly mold stains on the walls of the rooms, as well as making the home environment humid and unhealthy.

But how then to dry the laundry at home, in the shortest possible time even without the use of the dryer?

How to quickly dry wet laundry at home and avoid the smell of damp and mold even without a dryer or radiator

To dry the laundry at home, just a few tricks and the help of a practical appliance that comes to our rescue. We are talking about the common but still underrated dehumidifier.

This appliance would seem an excellent ally for our laundry, but also for our home because it would prevent the formation of mold on the walls.

In fact, this tool is able to absorb residual moisture in a few minutes and facilitates the removal of water from the laundry. Just place the clothesline near the appliance which will eliminate the excess water favoring a faster drying.

Another appliance that could speed up laundry drying times is the fan. However, it would be preferable to use it only in case of need, perhaps with an urgency of the last second for drying light garments such as shirts. This is to avoid a very high energy expenditure.

Another technique to prevent the formation of condensation and humidity is to ventilate the house several times a day to have a greater recirculation of air. Furthermore, to facilitate the drying of the laundry it would be preferable to have a temperature in the house already high, in fact it is more difficult to dry the clothes in already cold and humid environments.

So here’s how to quickly dry wet laundry at home and avoid the smell of damp and mold even without a dryer or radiator.