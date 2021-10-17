How to raise the grades in philosophy? 10 movies to see

The union between cinema and philosophy it is often sought after among directors and highly appreciated by students: over the years many films have been produced that investigate the meaning of life, the passage of time, the boundary between dream and reality and our identity. Nietzsche and Plato are some of the most “sought after” philosophers among directors who, in their films, speak to the viewer through evocative characters.

Let’s see which films we have selected and which may offer you a different approach to philosophy; and why not, even get you a good grade.

Matrix

This cult, shot by the Wachowski brothers, which sees Keanu Reeves as the protagonist, presents a vast number of philosophical, but also religious references. The film tells the story of Neo: programmer by day and hacker by night. After being approached by a man named Morpheus, Neo comes to the knowledge that the real world is not exactly as it knows it and how all the others, unaware, perceive it: a clear reference to the Myth of Plato’s Cave. There is also the theme of arbitrariness represented by the choice between the blue pill and the red pill.

The Seventh Seal

The inexorable search for the meaning of existence is the focus of this film by Bergman. Not only that, morality, ethics and religion chase each other during a game of chess between Death and the protagonist.

Clockwork Orange

This Stanley Kubrick masterpiece of 1972, idealizes a world in which society, and especially young people, are surrounded by exasperated violence. After a series of heinous crimes, the young Alex is taken to a rehabilitation prison, and subjected to the “Ludovico” re-education program. Having regained his freedom, Alex will go from being an executioner to a victim, becoming an instrument in the hands of the Power.

V for Vendetta

In a world controlled by the highest spheres, the population is held “hostage” by a despotic regime. In this scenario, London will experience a real revolution that will have a lot to do with Karl Marx’s theory of modern social sciences.

The Truman Show

This 90s classic stars Jim Carrey. Everything in Truman’s life is fake: his work, his relationships are part of a show for viewers. What is real? Schopenauer, Plato and Sartre are just some of the thinkers who have asked this question.

Fight Club

David Fincher’s thriller it is a fierce condemnation of the modern age. The protagonist, alienated from contemporary society, lives by automatism feeling like a wheel in the gear that is the system that exploits and annihilates him. A complete but passive nihilist, who suffers the annihilation of identity by being perfectly aware of it: the last man Nietszche.

Fourth Estate

Again Nietszche in this masterpiece by Orson Wels, in which Charles Foster Kane, the protagonist, in many ways embodies the idea of ​​superman, but in a degenerate form. He is a man whose childhood games have been abruptly interrupted, replaced with the icy entrepreneurial reality of his guardian. Through the teachings of the latter, the young scion manifests his will to power to the maximum.

Inception

This film, composed of a large cast, is based on the idea that in dreams every perception appears real and some secrets can be hidden in the subconscious. Assuming that everything I perceive is the fruit of a dream or the deception of an evil God, can I find an absolutely indubitable real element? A question that recalls the Cartesian theories.

The Joker

This recently produced film tells the story of Batman’s historic enemy, before he became the Joker. The story Arthur Flech is the story of evil that takes shape and form through the transformation from person to character. Joker is the product of what Hanna Arendt calls “the banality of evil”.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Although set in the future, the film deals with ancient issues related to the identity of human nature and the role of knowledge and technique. Also in this film there are references to Nietzsche’s philosophy. Through the moving images, the director captures the entire epic narrative evoked in “Thus spoke Zarathustra“.