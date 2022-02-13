how to raise them thanks to the new agreement

By virtue of a very important agreement between the Consumers Association and Eni gas and electricity it will be possible to cope with the expensive bills, which for several months has been wiping out Italians

Let’s see how the new package is structured which will allow citizens of the Bel Paese to defer payments for electricity and gas.

These past few months, with the situation covid still open the increase of billsseveral Italian families are facing one economic situation anything but rosy.

Thus, precisely to avoid a real crisis in the family economy, Adiconsumwith others Consumer Associations recognized by law, ed Eni gas and light have entered into an agreement to deal with this emergency.

The agreement consists in an installment of the bills both for those of first quarter 2022, but also for those issued in December 2021.

Dear bills: who it concerns and how the installment process works

To request the payment of the bill in installments receipt it is not necessary to wait for the expiration of the same. Therefore, it is not necessary to wait for the communication of the company for arrears to be received.

The installments can be requested by both residential and small VAT numbers. According to the agreement there are no interest and ancillary costs and, above all, no payment is required to start the payment in installments.

Furthermore, the number of monthly installments varies according to the amount of the bill. If the sum goes from 300 to 1000 euros, a maximum of 10 installments can be requested, while if we are talking about a sum ranging from 1000 to 5000 euros, the requested installments can be up to 10. Still, with more than 5000 euros you can make a request up to 18 installments.

How to activate the extension? Those who need to divide the bills into several tranches can activate the installment payment on any contact of “Eni gas and light” and also among the Filogiallo operators.

In short, given the countless economic difficulties that many Italian families try to face with their heads held high, with this agreement we try to lighten the situation due to expensive bills. Waiting for better and prosperous times to come.