How to read messages on WhatsApp without leaving a trace

Reading a message today can be risky. If there is someone who harasses us with their text messages or we are simply dying to find out what the person with whom we have quarreled has written, but we do not want to give them the satisfaction of showing them that we have read their words, now there is. a trick to read all this without a trace.

Yes why WhatsApp generally monitors our every move: when we have signaled our online presence, everyone knows when we enter and when we leave the app. Then there are the ticks, our contact knows when we actually receive the message and when we open it and read it. And then a world conflict can break out if we don’t respond right away. In short all this pressure around messages is just too much to bear. But luckily there is a remedy.

There is a trick to read messages in total secrecy, without anyone knowing anything, without WhatsApp being able to catch us with its tracking systems. In short, total invisibility, as reported by the Esquire.com website.

But how should we proceed, in practice? Enough press and hold on an empty spot on the mobile phone screen. Everything will shrink a bit and new options will come out on the sides, which we probably never noticed. The one we are interested in is called “Widget”.

It’s about a function that allows you to be updated on notifications that come to an app of our choice, in this case WhatsApp. A new tab will appear on the smartphone in which we can read up to 6 messages at the same time, and when a new one arrives it simply adds and the last one comes out. All this without ever opening the application. A real godsend, don’t you think?

From today we will have the knife on the side of the handle and dictate the timing of conversations with our contacts.