how to receive more than a thousand euros

Some taxpayers can receive INPS arrears, accumulating up to 1,270 euros. A welcome Christmas present, but pay attention to conditions and timing.

Monthly looks forward to it the arrival of the pay slip or slip of the pension. The economic crisis, the increases in electricity, gas and petrol prices, the pandemic that shows no signs of disappearing, are all factors that have contributed to in difficulty many Italian families. Sometimes, however, in addition to the bad news – such as the latest hypothesis of an extension of the Rai fee to smartphones – there are happy news such as increases in paychecks or pension allowances. Of course, the extras are not for all citizens but only for those who satisfy precise conditions. In December, for example, the thirteenth will arrive for many workers and retirees, the Christmas Bonus for those who receive the minimum pension and will arrive, then, INPS arrears. Let’s find out who the recipients will be.

INPS arrears, who will receive them soon

THE survivors’ pension recipients can obtain the INPS arrears relating to the allowance for the family unit. A necessary condition is that the pension derives from a employee, public or private work. Therefore, the surviving retired taxpayers coming from self-employment will not get the integration. Furthermore, the applicant must have received recognition from INPS 100% disability or he will have to receive the accompanying allowance.

Among the income requirements to be considered, then, we mention the limit threshold of 32,148.87 euros to receive 19.59 euros per month. The application may be received at any time and retirees who are late will still be able to receive arrears of up to five years. Consequently, given that the INPS provides the facility for 13 months wages the maximum sum obtainable is 1,270 euros approximately.

Widows’ pension, how it works

It should be remembered, with reference to the survivor’s pension, that the National Institute of Social Security pays one surcharge of up to 655 euros for widows in some specific cases. The amount varies according to the contribution seniority and pension recipients can take advantage of the benefit from the lowest amounts. Widows, in addition to being entitled to a survivor’s pension, therefore also obtain the fourteenth but only if they do not have a direct pension.

The amount of the fourteenth can be 437 (less than 15 years of contributions), 546 or 655 euros (more than 25 years of contributions) provided the pension allowance is less than two times minimal treatment.